Offset Goes On Twitter Rant Defending Cardi B Against Haters Slamming Her Stripper Past

Offset believes that Cardi B’s haters are the ‘same ones’ who are ‘motivated’ by her success!

Offset, 27, is clapping back at Cardi B‘s haters on Twitter, especially those who would knock her stripper past, especially after a resurfaced video in which Cardi admits she allegedly drugged and robbed men during her time as a stripper. “Every bartender stripper with the dream of getting out the club,” Offset wrote in a series of tweets he published. “[I]t’s nun wrong with that but my wife help guide ur life to try to rap all u dumb ass ppl at home on couch tweeting suck my balls.” Offset added that he was not referring to “established artist like the legands and the ones before Cardi,” but rather the haters that “are motivated by the wife,” who, as Offset put it, “did the unbelievable.”

Offset warned his followers to beware of “hate in ya circle,” “of success comes with hate,” and “of being great or greater than expected u gone get bigger than ppl.” After adding that Cardi’s “stats don’t lie,” he personally called out the haters he was referring to in these somewhat cryptic tweets: “Talking bout you hoes that start rapping this year and last tweeter y’all can’t make me mad I’m rich as a mf.” He continued, “And my bitch still number one after u get done typing now go back to work for u get fired we set my kids set I own properties and my mama rich too we having u typing mostly black ppl against they own smh u want your own ppl down but I don’t care 🤷‍♀️.”

We reported earlier how Offset recently stopped by Ellen and opened up about crashing one of Cardi’s concerts in Dec. 2018 to try to win her back. “I love my wife, so it’s serious, not a game to me,” Offset told Ellen DeGeneres, 61, on Mar. 22. “It’s like…we have schedules and we have shows and I just felt like If I gave a break between time…I just can’t give that break between time… I step to it as a man and say I’m wrong. You don’t have to take me back, but I just want to let you know I love you and I care. I’m putting it all on the table.”