Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Reveals How He Frantically Tried To Save Rapper’s Life After Fatal Shooting

Samiel Asghedom made a desperate attempt to save brother Nipsey Hussle’s life after his horrific shooting, he revealed in a new interview. The details from their last moments together are haunting.

Nipsey Hussle‘s younger brother, Samiel Asghedom, was on the scene of his shooting even before paramedics arrived and had to witness the unthinkable happen. Moments after the rapper, 33, was slain by a gunman on March 31, suspected to be Eric Holder, Samiel got a call from a friend breaking the bad news. He raced to the strip mall in Crenshaw, CA, where his beloved brother, whom he called Nip, was lying in a puddle of blood on the sidewalk outside. Samiel opened up to the LA Times in a new interview about their final moments together, and how he tried so desperately to save his brother’s life before his tragic death. He arrived on the scene just precious minutes after the shooting, and saw Nipsey’s bloodstained shirt and the bullet hole gaping in his leg. “There’s no reason for him to still be breathing,” he described thinking to himself at the time. But after seeing him still alive after the unthinkable, he was hopeful. “He’s meant to be alive,” he thought as he called 911 and immediately began CPR.

When he reached 20, paramedics had arrived and took over. Samiel described the horrifying moment when they lifted him on a stretcher, revealing that his brother had been shot in the back of the head. He didn’t know what else to do besides pray at that point. Nipsey was visiting a strip mall where he and Samiel frequently went to shop, eat, and get their hair cut. The Marathon Clothing store, outside of which Nipsey was shot, hired mostly felons, according to Samiel, because they have a hard time finding jobs after release from prison. Felons aren’t allowed to carry guns, which Samiel said contributed to his brother’s death.

“Because of that, the man was able to shoot my brother, start running, realize nobody out there had a gun, stop, turn back around, walk up, shoot my brother two more times, start to run, realize nobody had a gun, nobody was responding, ran back up and shot my brother three more times, shoot him in the head and kicked him in the head and then ran off,” he told LAT. “If somebody would’ve been there — if I would’ve been there — I would’ve shot back. I just wish I would’ve been there.” He said that he’s having trouble figuring out who to trust in the wake of his brother’s death, which he feels was an “execution. “It doesn’t make sense that somebody from the area, that just snuck up, and just talked to him and shook his hand minutes before,” Samiel said. “It’s mind-boggling.”

Police have arrested Eric Holder on suspicion of murder after video footage showed a man believed to be him shooting Nipsey in broad daylight. The 29-year-old aspiring rapper comes back and shoots him once more after seeing that nobody’s around, before running off. The footage doesn’t show, though, that the two men apparently had a conversation before the shooting that ended in a handshake.

Now, Samiel is focusing on honoring Nipsey’s legacy of community work and charity in South Los Angeles. “He made something work in an area that was run-down, that people were scared to come to, and he turned it into a landmark,” he said. “All races. Different states. Many countries. They all come to Crenshaw and Slauson. He was truly the people’s champ.”