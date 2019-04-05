NeNe Leakes: Why She Has ‘No Plans’ To Quit ‘RHOA’ Despite Falling Out With Most Of Her Castmates

NeNe Leakes may feel like Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss conspired against her, but she won’t ‘walk away’ from the drama. That doesn’t mean her relationship with the cast has improved, however.

NeNe Leakes, 51, is here to stay, but not to make peace just yet. “NeNe has no plans to walk away from RHOA. She truly appreciates what it has done for her career and she’s telling those around her that she won’t walk away despite the fact that she’s not talking to the majority of her cast members,” a source close to The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Not much has changed since NeNe filmed the explosive Season 11 reunion on March 7, which she stormed out of and then proceeded to “unfollow” Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille and RHOA pal Tanya Sam on Instagram.

“There has been minimal contact between the ladies — Cynthia, NeNe, Porsha and Kandi — since the reunion has filmed. Filming is supposed to begin again in May or June at the absolute latest,” the insider reveals. But NeNe isn’t prioritizing her many ongoing feuds. “NeNe’s primary focus right now is on taking care of Gregg [Leakes],” our source continues, as NeNe has been her husband’s caretaker after he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018. “It’s been a huge stressor in her life and getting him better is her number one concern.”

Season 11 left off on a sour note, as NeNe threatened to “f*** up” Porsha and Kandi for snooping through The New Normal star’s closet at her “Bye Wig” party, which aired on March 3. Porsha had said “I’m scared, get me out of here,” and NeNe later accused Porsha of adding that line in a voice over. Porsha called NeNe a “bald edges lie,” and even leaked text messages in which NeNe allegedly fat-shamed the new mother.

As for Cynthia and Kandi, NeNe fell out with the duo after it appeared they didn’t inform NeNe that Kenya Moore, whom she has a shaky history with, would be attending Cynthia’s party to celebrate her new Peach Bellini drinks. “I’m supposed to act like I didn’t know Kenya was coming,” Cynthia whispered boyfriend to Mike Hill at the launch event, according to the Bravo editors’ captioning. Then, in an off-screen moment, Cynthia told Kandi, “I just want to make sure we was on the same page, setting up how Kenya got here,” and both comments aired in the season finale on March 31. However, Cynthia and Kandi have both claimed that Kenya’s party appearance was last minute.