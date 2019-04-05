Miranda Lambert Announces The Ultimate Girl-Power 2019 Tour With Maren Morris & More

After teasing fans that an announcement was coming, Miranda Lambert announced an EPIC tour on April 5 — and it includes other powerful female vocalists as opening acts!

Miranda Lambert is hitting the road for the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour in 2019, and it sounds like it’s going to be pretty damn incredible. The tour kicks off on Sept. 13 in Connecticut and takes Miranda across the United States before wrapping on Nov. 23 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The tour will feature a variety of opening acts, and they’re all females! Different shows will include different openers, including Maren Morris, Elle King, Pistol Annies (Miranda’s band), Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack. Tickets will officially go on presale April 9, with the general public on-sale beginning Friday, April 12.

“I’m so excited and honored to be on tour with some of my favorite artists, who each inspire me in a different way,” Miranda said in a press release. “Maren Morris is a fiery fellow Texas girl that isn’t afraid to take a risk and be who she is. Elle King is a brave, confident and unapologetic artist who is honest about her life and uses it for her art. My fellow Pistol Annies are not only some of my best friends and writing partners, but also make me want to be a better artist every time we take the stage together. Teniele, Ashley and Caylee are all women who have something to say and they do it in their own way. They are the next generation of fearless female artists and I’m so thrilled to share a stage with them.”

Just one day before announcing the tour, Miranda posted a cryptic ‘Coming Soon’ message to her Instagram page, and many fans speculated that it could be new music or a tour announcement. However, some other fans also wondered if Miranda would be announcing a pregnancy, as the ‘G’ in ‘Coming’ was colored in pink, and all the other letters were black. It looks like the pink ‘G’ was actually just for the pink-themed tour, though! Check out the tour dates here:

Fairs & Festivals:

Saturday, June 8 — CMA Music Festival in Nashville, TN

Friday, June 21 — Country LakeShake in Chicago, IL

Wednesday, July 17 — California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, CA

Thursday, July 18 — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s in Lake Tahoe, NV

Wednesday, July 24 — Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, WY

Friday, August 2 — Watershed Festival in George, WA

Saturday, August 10 — Boots & Hearts Music Festival in Oro-Medonte, ON

Friday, August 16 — Country Thunder Alberta in Calgary, AB

Friday, August 30 — The Great Allentown Fair in Allentown, PA

Saturday, August 31 — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies & Caylee Hammack:

Friday, Sept. 13 — Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT

Saturday, Sept. 14 — Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT

Thursday, Sept. 19 — Van Andel Center in Grand Rapids, MI

Friday, Sept. 20 — Huntington Center in Toledo, OH

Saturday, Sept. 21 — BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights, KY

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies & Tenille Townes:

Thursday, Sept. 26 — Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD

Friday, Sept. 27 — Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

Saturday, Sept. 28 — Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies & Tenille Townes:

Thursday, Oct. 3 — Cajundome in Lafayette, LA

Friday, Oct. 4 — Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA

Saturday, Oct. 5 — Centurylink Center in Bossier City, LA

Thursday, Oct. 10 — State Farm Center in Champaign, IL

Friday, Oct. 11 — Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE

Saturday, Oct. 12 — Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies & Ashley McBryde:

Thursday, Oct. 17 — Fargo Dome in Fargo, ND

Friday, Oct. 18 — Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

Saturday, Oct. 19 — Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN

Thursday, Oct. 24 — TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL

Friday, Oct. 25 — JQH Arena in Springfield, MO

Saturday, Oct. 26 — INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies & Tenille Townes:

Thursday, Nov. 7 — John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA

Friday, Nov. 8 — Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC

Saturday, Nov. 9 — Amway Center in Orlando, FL

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies & Ashley McBryde:

Thursday, Nov. 21 — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL

Friday, Nov. 22 — Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, GA

Saturday, Nov. 23 — Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC

This weekend, Miranda will be attending the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, where she’s nominated and will perform a medley of her hits onstage. She’s also performing alongside George Strait at the award show.