Kourtney Kardashian: How She Feels About Being Single & Turning 40 Revealed

Kourtney Kardashian is going to be the first of her sisters to hit the big 4-0 when her birthday rolls around on April 18. We’ve got how she feels about the milestone and if she regrets not having a man in her life.

It had to happen sometime. Kourtney Kardashian is going to bravely lead her sisters into their 40’s as she hits the milestone birthday on April 18. But rather that fretting about it, age is nothing but a number to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. “Kourtney is in a great place and she’s not looking for love but if it happens then she’s open to the possibility of being in a relationship. Right now she’s just focused on her kids, working out, and the launch of Poosh. Kourtney looks and feels hotter than ever, so she’s feeling good about turning 40 and has no regrets,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Kourtney and ex-partner Scott Disick, 35, are also in a good place as they co-parent sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 6 together. In the past she has taken heat from sister Kim, 38, about not being as hard-working career-wise as her other sisters as Kim has her KKW beauty brand, Khloe, 34, has her Good American jeans label and of course there’s Kylie Jenner, 21, with her one billion dollar Kylie Cosmetics company. As she turns 40, Kourt has now joined her savvy sisters by launching her new website Poosh on April 2, 2019, which is all about beauty, wellness, fashion and lifestyle.

The 39-year-old hinted at what her milestone birthday celebration was going to be like during an Apr. 1 appearance with her sisters on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She wasn’t afraid of the word “forty” being used out loud after Khloe claimed that no one was allowed to say the number. Instead Kourt explained that she just didn’t want anything that had 40 on it, including napkins, balloons and other decorations. She said she thought it was “cheesy” and told her sisters to avoid slapping the number on anything at her party. But she was okay with turning 40 and rightly so. She looks fantastic, she has three beautiful children and has now launched her own business. That’s plenty to be proud of.