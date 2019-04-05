Kim Zolciak, 40, Rocks Teeny Thong Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun On Vacation

Kim Zolciak posed in her tiniest bikini yet during her tropical family vacation, and even granted Instagram fans a full view of her impressive ‘buns.’ Despite the thin fabric, Kim managed to rock one of the hottest prints this season.

Kim Zolciak, 40, is not a tiger mom — she’s a cheetah mom! The Don’t Be Tardy star rocked the big cat print on a thong bikini and matching top during a tropical getaway, and shared a photo of the seductive set to Instagram on April 5. Thanks to the bikini bottom’s high-rise style — ’80s bikinis are having a renaissance, everyone — her round, perky glutes were on full display. As the Bravo star wrote in her caption, “Suns out …… Buns out 😉.”

This isn’t the first vacation photo to land on Kim’s feed, as the reality show star was seen lounging in a skimpy white swimsuit on April 4. Kim didn’t slack on packing, as she showed off even more swimsuit photos — on April 2, we saw her pose in a colorful striped bandeau top, with a matching ruffled skirt against a backdrop of small islands dotting the coastline. Kim has many helpers to snap these bikini selfies, as she’s on vacation with her family. The mother of six has shared photos of daughters Brielle, 22, Ariana, 17, and Kaia Biermann, 5 while they enjoy the “island life.”

Kim’s vacation pictures also served as the debut for her “smaller” boobs, which she revealed in a post with Kaia on April 3. The small screen star successfully downsized her breast implants, as Kim’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Leonard Hochstein, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “he replaced [Kim’s] implants with a smaller version than she currently has, readjusted the pockets for the smaller implants and readjusted the skin for the reduction of size of implants, as well.”

As you can see, Kim is pleased with her body! “She is very happy with everything the way it is,” Dr. Hochstein told us, adding that she’s “ecstatic” about her new implants.