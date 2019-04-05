The Jonas Brothers Feel So ‘Cool’ As They Rock Out In Miami & Sail On Yacht In ’80s-Themed Music Video

We’re still not really over the fact that the Jonas Brothers are back together but alas, another new song from the trio has arrived! There’s even an Easter egg within the lyrics.

Just four weeks after the Jonas Brothers released their uber catchy track “Sucker,” they followed up with “Cool,” and nailed it again! The trio, including Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, once again proved to be the perfect team, and fans are already obsessing over the track. “OMG I’M ACTUALLY OBSESSED WITH THIS SONG ITS SO GOOD??????” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “The new Jonas brothers song is already so good😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻.” More fans pointed out that Nick borrowed a lyric from the band’s 2008 hit, “Burnin’ Up”: “THE NEW @jonasbrothers VIDEO FOR COOL IS 🆒 Also they mention “last year was complicated” and “red dress” a nod to Nick’s solo project and Burnin’ Up video? (Also living for @joejonas’ mustache).”

Of course, fans were equally as excited when the band dropped their first single since reuniting, “Sucker.” The song and video dropped on March 1 and it held a wild display of colorful fashion choices, fitting for the Victorian era, as the guys rock out in a lavish castle. Go big or go home! The guys turned up the heat as their ladies jammed right alongside them, who also went big in voluminous designer gowns. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas all showed up in the comeback clip.

Long-time fans of the boy band lost it when they officially announced their reunion on Feb. 28. Their new music marks their first set of songs since they called it quits back in 2013. But, new music isn’t all they have on the docket. The guys even made an announcement with Amazon that they will be releasing a new documentary, Burnin Up.

We’re still not ready to put “Sucker” behind us, but with their brand new single the Jonas Brothers may have just outdone themselves.