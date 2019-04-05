See Message
Joe Biden Claps Back At Trump After POTUS Mocks His Video Apology – See His Shady Tweet

Donald Trump posted an edited video of Joe Biden touching himself while saying sentiments like he’ll be ‘more mindful about respecting personal space in the future.’ But the former vice president didn’t let Trump have the last laugh.

Joe Biden, 76, basically said “checkmate.” After the former vice president vowed to be more “mindful” of his physical interactions with people in a two-minute video shared on April 3, Donald Trump, 72, tweeted out a parody video that made fun of Biden’s tendency to grab people by the shoulders. “WELCOME BACK JOE!” the POTUS captioned the video, but Biden threw the shade right back: “I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always.” Very well said — sending out questionable tweets really does mean that Trump is “on the job.”

Biden’s apologetic video was far from lighthearted, however. “I’ve never thought of politics as cold and antiseptic. I’ve always thought about connecting with people. As I said, shaking hands, hands on the shoulder, a hug, encouragement,” the former second-in-command to Barack Obama explained in the video below. “Now it’s all about taking selfies together, you know. Social norms have begun to change, they’re shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset, and I get it, I get it. I hear what they’re saying, I understand it. And I’ll be much more mindful ― that’s my responsibility. That’s my responsibility, and I’ll meet it.” In the video’s caption, Biden reiterated, “I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future.”

Biden’s apologetic video came after former Nevada assemblywoman Lucy Flores, 39, accused the Democratic politician of “kissing” the back of her head at her campaign rally in Las Vegas on Nov. 1, 2014. The lawyer clarified the behavior wasn’t “sexual” or “violent,” but Flores found the alleged act to be “inappropriate and unnerving.” She also recalled a headline-making video in which Biden kissed Senator Chuck Grassley’s wife on the lips in Jan. 2017.

In light of the accusation, some people have defended Biden (Meghan McCain called him “compassionate”), while others found the politician’s alleged behavior to be invasive, as detailed in this feature from The New York Times. All eyes have been on Biden as there’s talk he may announce his bid to join the 2020 presidential race.