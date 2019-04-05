Halsey Shows Off Gorgeous Toned Legs In Tight White Bodysuit For Japan Performance

Halsey brought her always sexy on-stage looks to Yokohama, Japan & slayed the stage in a white one-piece that showed off her flawless bod.

Even with her fuchsia hair, it was Halsey’s simple white bodysuit that caught eyes at her March 30 show in Japan. The 24-year-old singer hit the stage during the Tokyo Girls Collection held in Yokohama City, and she made a splash in the skintight, white one-piece that showed off her fit bod. Halsey is never afraid to flaunt what she’s got, and her skimpy look revealed her insanely toned legs and an ample amount of cleavage. The “Without Me” singer stunned as she slayed the stage with her biggest hits, and she even added a majestic coat to her ensemble. The star topped off her look with a flowing, pastel pink trench and looked every bit the princess she is.

Her show-stopping performance wasn’t the only footage fans got to see from Japan. Halsey had a blast on her trip overseas and was sure to document all the fun! In one of her social media posts, she was seen slurping up noodle soup with a pair of chopsticks. “Udon even know how much I luv Tokyo,” she cheekily wrote in her post. In another post, she posed under a gorgeous Japanese cherry blossom tree, in a tight white crop top. “sakura baby 🍧 📷” she captioned the snapshot. Who said celebrities can’t live the tourist life?

White just might be Halsey’s new favorite color, because a few days later in Tokyo, she rocked yet another ensemble of the same color. The singer posed for a snapshot in a stunning dress with a sweetheart neckline on April 2, and shared the photo with her 12 million Instagram followers. According to her location, Halsey was in the Harajuku neighborhood of Tokyo that day and she looked right at home. Despite donning a glamorous dress, the star was seen with simple white sneakers on her feet, keeping things casual.

See Halsey’s steamy on-stage look from Japan above! The singer looked like she had a ball on her trip to Asia, and we’re living vicariously through all of the gorgeous pictures from her week.