Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Long Legs In Daisy Dukes As The New Face Of Levi’s 501 Denim

Hailey Baldwin showed off her ballerina-trained legs in a pair of short shorts and more in the new Levi’s 501 denim campaign. She’s the first face to represent the denim line, which is celebrating a big milestone!

Hailey Baldwin, 22, is helping Levi’s 501 denim — which birthed the OG blue jean — celebrate its 146th birthday! Even though Levi Strauss designed the jeans over a century ago, Hailey is actually the first face for his 501 denim. The announcement was made on April 5, and the Levi’s brand released these new campaign photos of its new blonde ambassador. Hailey rocked the 501 collection’s skinny jeans, daisy dukes and “Authorized Vintage” pants in photos shot by her stylist, Karla Welch, and the photographer’s husband, Matthew Welch. Of course, there were custom touches: speckled white paint and a neon tag added extra spunk to Hailey’s 501 cutoffs, while her name, stitched with yellow and pink threads, danced down the leg of her 501 Skinny Jeans.

For all you thrill-seekers, the collection also offers peek-a-boo zones. The border between Hailey’s thigh and derriere could be seen underneath her skinny jeans, thanks to a cleverly-placed slit. And the model’s cheeks were ever so slightly hanging out from underneath her 501 cutoffs. The runway queen also wore a Levi’s Clover Shirt in a Hawaiian-inspired print in one of the photos, in addition to a pastel pink Levi’s logo T-Shirt, a plain white tee and a backwards denim trucker jacket.

Levi’s, along with its new ambassador, is aware of the timing of this campaign announcement. Hailey’s heavily-denim photo shoot surfaced just one week prior to Coachella, which kicks off Weekend One on April 12. The desert music festival is a mecca for denim ensembles, and so Hailey teamed up with Levi’s to release a “Spring 2019 Festival Packing” guide on YouTube. In the video, Hailey revealed that she picks the “perfect 501 cutoff” based on “the length,” “the fit” and “how it makes the booty look” — the holy trio.

It’s only appropriate that Hailey is 501 denim’s first ambassador, seeing that she’s a trailblazer in the fashion world. The model made HollywoodLife’s roundups for celebrities in the best spring jumpsuits and most eye-catching neon outfits!