Gigi Hadid Rocks A Silver Sequin Blazer & Ugg Boots To Run Errands: Love or Loathe?

Gigi Hadid chose quite the mismatched outfit when she was out in NYC on April 4, as the blonde model rocked baggy jeans with a sparkly blazer and Ugg boots and we can’t decide if we love or loathe this look.

Gigi Hadid, 23, is constantly switching up her style, and while the blonde supermodel can usually pull off absolutely anything, her latest ensemble left us a bit confused. She was heading home in NYC after a Maybelline photoshoot on April 4, when she decided to throw on a pair of high-waisted button-up vintage baggy jeans paired with a slinky metallic top, styled by Elizabeth Sulcer. The light-wash jeans were baggy on her lean legs, while the black and silver metallic striped pussy-bow tup was tucked in. Around her tiny waist was a simple thick black belt with a silver clasp, and on top of the outfit, she threw on a fitted silver and black sparkly metallic blazer. Gigi accessorized with oversized black Vogue Eyewear x Gigi Hadid sunglasses and a pair of short black UGG Classic Mini Boots.

While the outfit was a bit confusing, it was her accessories that missed the mark, but we totally understand being comfortable, especially after a long photoshoot, is priority. Despite Gigi’s daytime attire, her glam was on point, as always. Her neutral makeup was done by Erin Parsons, who gave Gigi a light red and brown smokey eye and extra long lashes, topping her face off with a matte nude lip. Her gorgeous blonde locks, were thrown back into a messy ponytail by hair stylist, Kenna, who gave Gigi a wispy, undone hairdo.

We do have to cut Gigi some slack for this uneventful look, especially because she’s had quite the busy week. Not only did she have a photoshoot for the cosmetics brand, Maybelline, which she is the face of, she was also chosen as one of this year’s Variety Power of Women honorees. Gigi arrived at the Power of Women luncheon, hosted by our sister site, Variety, on April 5, at Cipriani Midtown in NYC, where she opted to wear a stunning Robin egg blue jumpsuit with a flowing cape on the front. She paired the look with snakeskin blue pumps and a slicked back, super high ponytail, highlighted with a pair of diamond hoop earrings.

We can definitely let Gigi’s metallic silver look slide, especially since she made up for it at the luncheon, and has been killing her street style looks lately. The supermodel has started a lot of spring trends this season — from leather trench coats, to denim-on-denim, neon, and even baggy jeans with graphic tees.