Felicity Huffman Would Be ‘Horrified’ If Daughters Forced To Testify In Court Against Her

The thought of her daughters being forced on the stand to testify against her in court has left Felicity Huffman absolutely distraught, we’ve learned exclusively. The guilt would eat her alive!

The idea of a years-long prison sentence frightens Felicity Huffman, but not as much as the prospect of her two daughters being forced to testify against her in court. As HollywoodLife told you previously, it’s within the court’s rights to call Felicity’s children to the stand when she’s on trial for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, aka Operation Varsity Blues. The matter of that happening is still up in the air — she hasn’t even entered a plea yet — but it hasn’t stopped Felicity from worrying about the wellbeing of her girls, a source close to the Desperate Housewives alum told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“Felicity can’t begin to imagine the thought of having her daughters testify in court against her,” the source said. “She feels like they’ve been put through so much already and would be horrified if they had to be put in a situation like that. Felicity is super protective of her kids and feels she could never get over the guilt of them being forced into that position.” Felicity is accused of bribing a test proctor with $15,000 to inflate her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia Macy‘s SAT scores to give her a better chance of getting into an elite university. As Brad Bailey, a Boston criminal lawyer explained to HollywoodLife, both Sofia and her 17-year-old sister, Georgia Macy could be called to court by prosecutors to discuss their mother’s multiple charges of fraud. “Whether or not the government would want the negative PR of pitting a daughter against a parent in a court of law against that daughter’s will in a case like this is altogether another question,” Bailey said.

Felicity’s husband, Shameless star William H. Macy, is doing everything he can to support his wife right now. While he’s named in the FBI affidavit as Huffman’s “spouse,” he isn’t one of the 50 indicted in the college admissions scandal, including Fuller House star Lori Loughlin. As a source close to the actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the scandal has “only made Felicity and Bill closer. He’s really stepped up to hold her hand through this… he’s doing what he can to stand by her by going to every meeting and every court hearing with her. She’s the one facing the charges but they are facing this together.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Felicity’s rep for comment on this story.