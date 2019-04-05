CNN’s Christiane Amanpour On 2020: ‘I’m For A Candidate Who Will Narrow The Gender Gap’

CNN’s Chief International Anchor, Christiane Amanpour, spoke at Variety’s Power of Women NYC luncheon about the importance of being ‘truthful, not neutral’ as a journalist. She also told HL who she’ll support as a presidential candidate.

Christiane Amanpour, 61, knows exactly the type of presidential candidate that she will be rooting for during the 2020 election campaign. And, whoever it is – man or woman – has to focus on a few key issues, including bridging the gender gap. HollywoodLife caught up with CNN’s Chief International Anchor at Variety’s Power of Women NYC luncheon at Cipriani on April 5 and grilled her about the issue. “I am not a political correspondent or reporter,” she told us EXCLUSIVELY when asked who she’s excited about. “However, I would just say I am for anybody who believes in helping level the playing field, narrow the inequality gap, take gender seriously, gender justice seriously; pay attention to the climate, because we’re in an existential threat right now.”

To date multiple Democratic politicians have declared their intention to run in what is turning out to be a crowded race, in which women are well represented. Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand, are just three high-profile women who have thrown their hats into the ring in a bid to oust President Donald Trump from the White House. However, Amanpour doesn’t think the ideal candidate necessarily has to be a woman. “Of course, I always try to promote women as much as I can,” she told us. “But, in this field, there are good men as well and I believe in men and women working together, respectfully, to make this world a just and endurable place for us all and for our children to be able to live – and our grandchildren.”

During the Power of Women luncheon Amanpour – who was being honored at the event – urged journalists to focus on being “truthful, not neutral” when reporting the news. She shared her powerful mantra with the audience in a rousing speech. “I have – because of the time – started to say, my mantra is, ‘Be truthful not neutral,’” the award-winning journalist said. “There is truth. We can find truth. It is not true that there is no truth.”

Amanpour went into more detail, explaining how reporters can uncover the truth without being swayed by the notion of fake news. “The truth is discovered, every fact at a time, every piece of empirical evidence at a time,” the mom-of-one said. “That is what we – the storytellers and the reporters – do. And, if you spend enough time doing that and sticking to that, you do come to the truth. Sadly though, there are a lot of people who don’t appreciate that. Increasingly we are in a war from within our own democratic societies where we are bludgeoned over the head day after day by this untruthful trope of fake news.”

Christiane Amanpour praises Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern for her message of "share love" after the mosque massacre: "She won't build a wall, she won't slam a door" #PowerOfWomen NY presented by @lifetimetv pic.twitter.com/QW4Apl1PrQ — Variety (@Variety) April 5, 2019

Amanpour also used her speech to praise New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the way the 38-year-old responded to the horrific March 15 Christchurch shooting, which saw a gunman attack two mosques and murder 50 worshippers. “Out of the most brutal and unspeakable tragedy, she rose to the occasion like I’ve seen very few leaders,” the journalist said before later adding, “What really counts is that she reacted to that act of hate with love, and each time a journalist asked her, ‘What is your message today?’ she said, ‘Share love.’ And even, her country has been completely changed – there’s before the mosque massacre and after the mosque massacre – she won’t build a wall. She won’t slam a door. She will talk about refugees… I think that’s really important and, for me, that’s power.”