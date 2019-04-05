Channing Tatum & Jessie J Cozy Up On A PDA-Filled Dinner Date — See Pics

Talk about the look of love! Channing Tatum and Jessie J couldn’t stop gazing at each other, holding hands and basking in their romance over dinner in West Hollywood and the magic was captured in photos.

There’s no question Channing Tatum, 38, and Jessie J, 31, are absolutely head over heels in love as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other during a romantic dinner in West Hollywood. The couple hit up Kitchen 24 on April 4 but they were more interested in each other than their meals. The pair sat at one of the outside tables where they were in full view of the paparazzi, yet still got super snugly over dinner. Channing at one point lovingly put his hand around her head and drew her face close to his with a look of total adoration on his face. The 21 Jumpstreet star appeared completely smitten as did the “Bang Bang” singer.

The PDA didn’t stop once dinner was over. Channing and Jessie sweetly held hands as they left the eatery. The singer wore a smart black suit with chic black Sophia Webster pumps that featured crystals on the heels. the actor matched his girlfriend, wearing a black leather jacket, pants and boots. It turns out dinner was just the first stop for the couple, as they later headed to LA’s The Peppermint Club to see her pal, soulful pop singer Stanaj perform in concert. Jessie later shared pics of the couple backstage with him after the show to her Instagram stories, and the singer did the same, thanking the couple for attending his show. Jessie later showed IG stories pics of her and Channing in the back of a car with friends and she was kissing him on the cheek.

Channing and Jessie have been hot and heavy since Oct. of 2018, six months after his split from now ex-wife Jenna Dewan, 38. They were spotted out on a date at a mini-putt course in Seattle by several eyewitnesses before he attended her concert there, as well as the following stop in Salt Lake City. Then on Nov. 12, Channing called Jessie “something special,” in an Instagram post from her London concert. “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” he gushed next to a photo of her performing.

The romance has just kept growing stronger, as Channing took to Instagram on March 27 to wish his lady a happy 31st birthday. “Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby,” he sweetly wrote next to a black and white photo of sun streaming onto Jessie’s face.