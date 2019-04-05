Bethenny Frankel Reveals How Her Daughter, 8, Finally Helped Her Find ‘Balance’ In Life

While ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star Bethenny Frankel has been in a custody battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, she told HL EXCLUSIVELY how daughter Bryn has brought her harmony.

Multi-hyphenate businesswoman Bethenny Frankel, 48, has a lot on her hands – her whopping 10 books, reality career, and philanthropy involvement to name a few endeavors – and she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on April 5 at the Variety Power of Women luncheon that her daughter, Bryn, 8, helps her balance it all! “I balance it all because I’m a homebody, and, most of the time I’m home with my daughter,” Bethenny revealed. “My daughter [with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, 48] gives me balance, because when I’m with her, I don’t have a nanny, and I’m at pick up and drop off everyday. I’ll be in pajamas, but I am at pick up and drop off.”

Bethenny added that when she’s with her daughter, she focuses all of her attention on her. “When we’re together, we’re totally together. We spend quality time together. If I work, which is very rare, I go to HSN [Home Shopping Network], and spend an hour selling [Skinnygirl Jeans], then three days with [Bryn] wake boarding and having fun. That’s my place of yes. That balance. I don’t have a big social life. I don’t really go out. My life is with her, and then, the rest is work.”

“I have a pretty good balance with work,” Bethenny added. “I don’t have as many buckets. It’s fewer buckets full. [Television producer] Mark Burnett would be a bucket. HSN would be a bucket. I don’t come out that much. There’s a reason to come out of pajamas.” Bethenny recently inked a television deal with Mark Burnett, in which the RHONY star will produce and star in unscripted television shows, according to Deadline. She stars on Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo, is the founder of Skinnygirl, and even sits on the Shark Tank panel among other investors.

Beyond Bethenny’s television career, she also has devoted much time to philanthropy and service – she assisted in helping Puerto Rico after it was devastated by Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017. Just one week after the hurricane hit, Bethenny led fundraising efforts, raising $1 million for Puerto Rico after the tragedy. “I was looking around at a mess [in Puerto Rico], and I just said, ‘I’m just picking up a broom,'” Bethenny said about her efforts. “Everybody said not to go, ‘it’s too dangerous,'” she continued, but she stayed and helped, using her celebrity status and wealth for good. Bethenny launched B Strong, a disaster relief initiative, in 2017, and the program focuses on donating food, shelter, emergency aid, and gift cards to those in need.

Be sure to check out HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE full interview with Bethenny above at the Variety event, which was sponsored by Audi, Lifetime, and SheaMoisture.