It has been a crazy week packed with events, as a ton of stars stepped out on the red carpet, showing off some seriously gorgeous outfits, so we rounded up the top ten best dressed celebrities of the week.

Halle Berry, 52, has not aged a day. The gorgeous actress walked the red carpet of the Lionsgate Presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 4, wearing a dazzling silver sparkly Patbo dress with metallic silver Stella Luna pumps. The slinky wrap dress featured a loose bodice, while a belt tied around her waist to the side, cinching in her svelte frame. She paired her look with pointy-toed metallic ankle-strap pumps, diamond earrings, and effortless waves. Another one of our fave looks from CinemaCon came from the stunning Charlize Theron, 43, at the Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 4. Charlize donned a skin-tight, long-sleeve black Alexander McQueen Fall 2019 collection gown with a mock-neck and rows of sheer panels. The dress featured a studded belt and a pleated hemline, which she paired with black pumps.

Bella Hadid, 22, flaunted her enviable figure in a full monochromatic, brown leather ensemble at the 2019 Variety Power of Women Luncheon in NYC on April 5. The supermodel attended the event to support her sister, Gigi Hadid, 23, who was one of this year’s honorees, but Bella managed to steal the show in this outfit. Bella’s skin-tight buttery brown jumpsuit featured a strapless neckline and tight pant legs which flared out at the knees. On top of the one-piece, Bella threw on a matching fitted leather blazer, tying her whole look together with black mesh pointy toed pumps.

It was a huge week for Sophie Turner, 23, who has been doing press in NYC since Monday, as the season premiere of Game of Thrones is set for next week. The actress arrived at the NYC premiere of the HBO show on April 3, wearing a gorgeous black Louis Vuitton mini dress, styled by Kate Young. The Fall 2018 dress featured a corset bodice and a plunging neck which showed off ample cleavage, while the entire dress was embellished in sequins and gems.

Some of our other favorite looks from this week came from Rihanna, 31, and Kendall Jenner, 23. Rihanna donned a gorgeous satin yellow, off-the-shoulder corset mini dress with matching satin pumps for the launch of her latest Fenty Beauty collection in London on April 3. Meanwhile, Kendall also opted for a bright colored dress when she donned a bright pink INGIE Paris silk taffeta frock from the Spring 19 Collection with massive ruffle tiered sleeves and an ostrich feather trimmed neckline to the opening of the Tiffany & Co. store in Sydney, Australia on April 4.