Snooki Claps Back After She’s Mom-Shamed For Using Strollers At Disneyland

‘Jersey Shore’ star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi was recently criticized for using strollers at Disneyland with her kids, Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4, and now she’s fighting back.

Snooki, 31, and her husband, Jionni LaValle, 32, took their kids on a three-day family trip to Disneyland on April 1, and while we’re sure they had fun inside the park, the Jersey Shore star, who’s currently pregnant with her third child, was slammed by haters for putting her kids — Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4 — in strollers. After posting a photo on her Instagram page on April 2, commenters went wild saying things like, “Omg my kids would never be in a stroller that big,” and “All of them kids know how to walk.”

After seeing the hateful comments, Snooki responded by saying, “They walk! But in large crowds I prefer they sit their asses down. Saves me the stress of not losing my offspring.” However, that wasn’t good enough for one commenter, who wrote, “3 kids and have done Disney 3 times. If you’re over 2, you’re walking. And I’ve never lost anyone.”

Fortunately for Snooki, many of her fans came to her defense. “Who the hell cares if they are in a stroller,” one fan commented. “I’m pretty sure she’s the mother, not y’all? Maybe they were tired.” And Snooki didn’t seem too phased by the trolls coming at her on social media. After addressing the backlash, Snooki went forth and posted more photos from their family vacation, including selfies on rides and group pictures in front of Cinderella’s castle. “Going strong,” she captioned one selfie, in which she flaunted her baby bump, so she really seems to be in higher spirits now.

Snooki and Jionni announced in November 2018 that they’re expecting their third child together — a boy. “What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving,” she captioned a picture of Lorenzo and Giovanna holding a sonogram photo. “#family.” Snooki and Jionni have been married since 2014.