Shawn Johnson Expecting First Baby With Andrew East After Miscarriage: ‘We Did It’

Shawn Johnson is pregnant! The Olympian and her NFL pro husband, Andrew East revealed they are expecting their first child together in an emotional announcement on April 4.

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are officially starting their family! The athletes, both 27, revealed they are expecting their first baby together on Thursday, after Shawn suffered a miscarriage in October 2017. “@theeastbaby … we cannot WAIT to welcome you to the world and shower you with love,” Shawn captioned her Instagram announcement, adding, “@andreweast WE DID IT! #pregnant. #marriage #family”.

The season eight winner of Dancing With the Stars cradled her bump in a floral dress in the announcement photo, while the Washington Redskins long snapped pointed at her belly with a huge smile. Andrew also posted a video reveal on Instagram, captioned, “coming 2019: @theeastbaby”. The video, which featured a camera angle that panned from the couple’s feet-up, showed Shawn with her hand on her bump as Andrew held a pair of little white converse sneakers that matched the ones he was wearing. The pair shared a sweet kiss in the video as they smiled with joy.

Shawn and Andrew’s posts also directed viewers to a 10-minute YouTube video, titled “pregnancy + hope,” which featured a more detailed announcement. After they shared the exciting news, Andrew addressed those who have been following their journey to getting pregnant. “If you guys are just now watching our channel for the first time, a year and a half ago we went through something rather traumatic. — Shawn did, specifically. We had a miscarriage,” Andrew recalled. “So, this baby,” he said as he held up a pregnancy test, “has been a long time coming and we couldn’t be more excited.”

(Photo credit: Lindsey Grace Whiddon)

The video then dives into the stages of when Shawn found out she was pregnant. The gymnast talks about the physical signs that occurred before they found out they were expecting. The couple documented their journey, and the video features past clips of pregnancy tests and family gatherings.

One past clip shows the moment Shawn told Andrew they were expecting a baby. “Are you serious, babe?” he asks in the clip, as the two hold each other. The emotional moment was witnessed by a few friends, who can’t stop crying in the clip, as Andrew lifts Shawn in the air in disbelief.

Shawn and Andrew, who wed in April 2016, revealed on YouTube that they suffered a miscarriage in October 2017. “The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life,” Shawn captioned a YouTube video at the time. “My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next.” Then, in January 2019, Shawn opened up about being ready to try for a baby again.

Congratulations to Shawn Johnson and Andrew East on their first pregnancy! HollywoodLife will be following their journey to baby, as the couple plans to share video updates on their YouTube channel.