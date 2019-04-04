Porsha Williams, 37, Glows As She Snuggles With Her Baby Pilar In Cute New Pic: ‘Just Mommying’

Porsha Williams can’t get enough of her little newborn daughter PJ. The new mommy shared a super sweet photo cuddling her precious baby.

Motherhood sure looks good on Porsha Williams. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star treated fans to a look at her newborn daughter PJ — Pilar Jhena — on April 4 via the sweetest Instagram pic. The 37-year-old has a huge smile on her face, glowing with joy as she snuggles her little one close to her chest. PJ already has a full head of her mom’s gorgeous hair and is wearing a red and black onesie with a warm blanket around her. “Hi, y’all! I’m just mommying what y’all doing?” she asked her 4.3 million IG followers, noting that her baby is now 13 days old.

The Bravo star also used the chance to tag @pilarjhena as the infant already has her own Instagram account. And get jealous influencer hopefuls, because she has nearly 60,000 followers even though PJ is less than two weeks old. It’s been the primary site where Porsha has been sharing photos of her baby, as well as promoting her Bravo special Porsha’s Having A Baby which airs April 28th.

In fact, other than a photo Porsha shared four days ago of fiance Dennis McKinley, 42, cradling their newborn, this is PJ’s first mommy and me picture that the RHOA has shared to her own Instagram page. The reality star looks camera ready in the pic with fully glam makeup. So far we haven’t seen PJ’s full face yet, and it’s likely because she’s saving the reveal for her Bravo special. Even one fan took note, writing in the comments, “Waiting on the special so I can see baby Pilar.”

One mom gushed “Welcome to mommie world 💜🌎,” while another pointed out “Wow Porsha, you look gorgeous!” So true, as most new moms of infants are usually frazzled from lack of sleep and all of the new responsibilities that come with being a parent. Porsha appears totally fresh and well rested, as one user told her “Looking absolutely stunning doing it also,” about Porsha’s “mommying.”