Porsha Williams’ Baby ‘Looks Just Like’ Her & ‘RHOA’ Star ‘Loves’ Their Resemblance

She’s been careful not to show her daughter’s face to the world yet, but a source close to Porsha Williams is revealing that Baby PJ looks just like her mama.

We’ve seen her fingers, the back of her head and her little hands holding a bottle of milk to her lips. But the public has yet to see Porsha Williams’ daughter’s face. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave birth on March 22 and so far only family and friends have seen what Pilar Jhena looks like. But a source close to the 37-year-old tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the newborn is her mama’s twin.

“Baby Pilar looks just like Porsha,” the insider tells us. “She’s a clone of her mom and of course, Porsha loves that. The baby is beautiful and is such a good baby.” Porsha and her fiancé Dennis McKinley are doting on their little girl who even has her own Instagram page and an impressive 52,300 followers. “Porsha is doing amazing as a mom,” our source says. “She was built to be a mom. She’s caring and she’s grown so much from the first season of RHOA she was on until now. She’s a completely different person.”

The person adds, “Porsha has waited for this moment for so long and she’s the happiest she’s ever been. It’s so nice that she’s finally found her happiness. Pilar will be brought up with nothing but love and positivity.” HollywoodLife reached out to Porsha Williams’ rep for comment but we’ve yet to get a response.

That positive environment is something that Bravo fans will get to see for themselves when the RHOA spinoff, Porsha’s Having A Baby, premieres on April 28. It’s not clear whether or not viewers will finally get to see Pilar’s face during the show, but what is certain is that Porsha is not only happy, she is ready to share that joy with the world. On March 31 she posted a photo on Instagram of Dennis holding baby Pilar’s body to his bare chest in hospital. “The sweetest picture I’ve ever seen!” the proud mom and fiancée captioned the snap. “My babies.”