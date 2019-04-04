Porsha Williams Reveals How To Pronounce Baby Pilar’s Name & Explains What It Means

Some of Porsha Williams’ fans were confused about how to pronounce her newborn baby, Pilar Jhena’s, name, so she recorded an Instagram video to clarify!

Porsha Williams has been loving her first few days of being a mom, but she hasn’t forgotten about her fans! In fact, she even surprised them with an Instagram Live session on April 3, during which she answered some questions. One fan was wondering how to pronounce Porsha’s baby, Pilar Jhena McKinley’s, name, so the Real Housewives of Atlanta star filled us in. You can hear how it’s done in the video below, which Porsha posted to Pilar’s Instagram account. Meanwhile, she also posted about the meaning behind ‘Pilar,’ which means ‘pillar’ in Spanish.

“It is taken from the title of the Virgin Mary, Maria del Milar, meaning “Mary of the Pillar,”” Porsha explained. “According to legend, when Saint James the Greater was in Saragossa in Spain, the Virgin Mary appeared on a pillar.” The post also revealed that ‘Pilar’ is someone who is “giving,” “naturally intelligent,” and in need of “no alterations.” Of course, Pilar already has an adorable nickname, PJ, which her daddy, Dennis McKinley, loves to call her. Porsha gave birth to baby Pilar on March 22, and revealed her full name two days later.

So far, Porsha has not shared a full photo of her baby’s face, and we don’t blame her for wanting to cherish these moments just for herself. Meanwhile, Porsha and Dennis snuck away for some mom/dad time on April 3 — he filmed an appearance on Sister Circle TV, and Porsha was there to support him.

Porsha kept fans updated throughout her entire pregnancy journey on social media, and they’ll get an even closer look at what she’s been through when her special, Porsha’s Having a Baby, airs on Bravo on April 28. The special will come after part three of the buzzed-about Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, so it’s definitely a can’t-miss night of television!