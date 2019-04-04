‘The Challenge’: Paulie Reveals Alliance With Turbo & Explains His Wild Reaction After Elimination Win

There’s not enough time to showcase EVERY friendship and alliance on ‘The Challenge,’ and many fans might be surprised to learn that Paulie and Turbo have actually been working together this season.

Paulie Calafiore is obviously always looking out for his girlfriend, Cara Maria Sorbello, on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, but during the April 3 episode he said he considers himself “alone” in the game, aside from his alliance with her. Of course, this was likely just a way to placate the members of the Tribunal, who were in charge of whether or not Paulie would be voted into an elimination. It turns out Paulie did have at least one other alliance in the game: Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran. “I gave Turbo my word that it’s him and I for as long as we can protect each other,” Paulie tweeted during the episode. “He’s my brother.”

The friendship between Paulie and Turbo is one that we haven’t gotten a chance to witness on the show so far, and is definitely something interesting to note going forward. Meanwhile, Paulie and his partner, Natalie Duran, did end up getting voted into elimination, and chose to go against Kam Williams and Ashley Cain. Paulie and Natalie won, and he celebrated in a very vocal way afterward. One fan called him out on Twitter for not acting ‘humbly’ after the victory, but Paulie has a reason for his celebratory outburst.

“It’s still a mental game at that point and the game isn’t over,” he wrote. “To my opponents who I just eliminated, all respect. Learn the difference.” Just seven teams were left after Kam/Ashley’s elimination, but at the end of the episode, TJ Lavin revealed that the game would now change from a team game to an individual game — every man/woman for themselves.

I gave @turabicamkiran my word that it’s him and I for as long as we can protect each other. He’s my brother. — Paul Calafiore (@PaulCalafiore_) April 4, 2019

To my competition still in the game? No, because it’s still a mental game at that point and the game isn’t over. To my opponents who I just eliminated, all respect. Learn the difference. — Paul Calafiore (@PaulCalafiore_) April 4, 2019

It’s unclear what this twist will mean for the format of the competition going forward, but it’s safe to say that things are about to get INTENSE. The next episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs on April 10 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV