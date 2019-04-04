The brunette beauty rocked a bright coral sports bra and leggings during her L.A. gym session, serving major fashion inspiration for our workouts!

Former Miss Universe 2012 and current influencer, Olivia Culpo, 26, flaunted her toned body while leaving the gym in Los Angeles, California on April 3. The former Miss Universe was spotted in a coral matching workout set, with a scoop-neck sports bra and high-waisted capri leggings. Olivia rocked white and black sneakers, and held onto her beige bag and placed her white sweatshirt over her arm as she also held her phone.

Olivia held her hair up in a half-up, half-down style, which surely was efficient during her workout. The day before she was spotted in her coral set, Olivia shared a workout routine on her Instagram, letting her devoted followers know some of what she does to keep fit!

In order to keep her gorgeous physique, Olivia has been on The F-Factor Diet. Unlike other fad diets that focus on eliminating foods, this one instead asks participants to focus on eating the recommended dose of fiber by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “You won’t be asked to ban carbohydrates, proteins, fats, or even alcohol,” the website reads. “You will be able to indulge your sweet tooth. And you will be able to maintain your normal lifestyle. Our approach doesn’t trick your body or shock the system into a state of semi-starvation. It’s actually about routine maintenance: giving your body what it requires to function the way it is supposed to.”

Olivia’s diet allows her to enjoy food, drinks, and exercise in moderation and by finding a balance that works for her. Just days prior, Olivia soaked up the sun while laying out on the beach in Miami with 25-year-old model buddy Devin Windsor. On her Miami beach vacation, Olivia rocked a tiny red bikini, as well as a sandy beige bikini that blended in perfectly with her beachy surroundings. We can’t wait to see more of Olivia’s looks – especially what she wears on the beach and for her workouts!