National Burrito Day 2019: $5 Burritos At Moe’s & More Epic Deals

National Burrito Day is here once again. April 4 is the annual day to celebrate the tasty dish and restaurants across the country have some pretty epic deals for customers who love a good burrito.

There’s nothing like biting into a tasty burrito, especially on National Burrito Day. In honor of the food holiday on April 4, restaurants have some amazing food deals where you can get free burritos or a discount on your order. No matter where you are, there is a place for you to celebrate National Burrito Day. At Moe’s Southwest Grill, you can get $5 burritos on National Burrito Day. Chipotle is offering free delivery on orders of at least $10 when you order through Chipotle’s app or site. You can also get this offer if you place your order through DoorDash.

At El Pollo Loco, you can buy one burrito and get one free on National Burrito Day with a coupon that’s posted on the restaurant’s official website. Del Taco is offering a free half-pound Bean & Cheese Burrito when you purchase through the Del App and a minimum $5 purchase. Customers will receive free guacamole on burritos when they follow Dos Toros on Instagram and show the cashier. Pretty simple, right? Willy’s Mexicana Grill is offering a build your own burrito or bowl for just $4.04 at all locations. This deal is only available in-store and on National Burrito Day.

There are exciting food holidays all year round for you to enjoy. Coming up on April 5, it’s National Deep Dish Pizza Day. April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day and April 26 is National Pretzel Day. April is a great month for food holidays!