Lil Nas X Enlists Billy Ray Cyrus For Remix To His Viral Hit ‘Old Town Road’ & Fans Are Living For It

In what just may be the most unlikely duo of all-time, Lil Nas X has enlisted Billy Ray Cyrus for the 1st official remix to his mega-hit ‘Old Town Road,’ & Twitter is freaking out.



Lil Nas X’s viral track “Old Town Road” has been streamed more than 20 million times, but it’s about to receive even more hype. Fans are losing it after hearing that country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus, 57, joined up with the rapper for a remix. There was no shortage of controversy surrounding the song which had everyone asking: is it country or hip-hop? And now, Billy is adding a whole new twang to the track. “I’m so here for Lil Nas X remix feat Billy Ray Cyrus,” one fan said after the news dropped. “billy ray cyrus for the culture,” another tweeted.

Fans were fuming after Lil Nas X was left off the country music charts because his song wasn’t quite country enough, but clearly, the rapper is one smart cookie. With Billy on the song, he just might have a chance of reclaiming his place! “Putting Billy Ray Cyrus on the remix is a strategic way of taking what you want. I love that.” one fan remarked. The surprising collab had everyone sharing their opinions. “[I] always thought Billy Ray Cyrus was a cool ass dude bruh even to this day,” one fan said. “Billy Ray Cyrus really hoppin on Old Town Road 🔥” one wrote in approval.

The announcement comes after Billy Ray co-signed the track on his Instagram page. In a March 28 post, he showed support for the budding rapper with a message for his 1.4 million followers. “Don’t try and think inside the box,” the singer wrote. “Don’t think outside the box. Think like there is no box. #HorsesInTheBack” he said, referencing the most famous lyric from “Old Town Road.” It’s official: Billy is a stan just like the rest of us.

Billy Ray Cyrus really hoppin on Old Town Road 🔥👀 — TheJordanSpecial (@soundwavejordan) April 4, 2019

I’ve been so ready to hear a remix than I am now to hear Billy Ray Cyrus On Old Town Road 😭😂 what a power move from @LilNasX — a girl has no name (@wavygal) April 4, 2019

A power move indeed. By enlisting Billy for the remix of his ambiguous track, Lil Nas X really might be beating the system! The remix is expected to drop on April 4.