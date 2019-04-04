Kylie Jenner Snuggles Up To Travis Scott On ‘Baecation’ While Wearing Leopard Print Bikini

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just turned up the heat in new photos from their ‘baecation’ to Mexico at the end of March! Kylie showed off her bare butt in a thong bikini in PDA photos, which may have been taken by Kendall Jenner… aka, the ‘3rd wheel’!

What infidelity rumors? — Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 27, appear to be better (and hotter) than ever in new photos from their recent vacation to Mexico in late March. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared two black and white sultry snaps [HERE] of the couple’s PDA pool session on April 4. And, it seems as though her sister, Kendall Jenner, 22, was either present for their cozy swim or she was just curious about who took the photos. In a comment on Kylie’s post, KJ wrote, “Who took these pics? Love a third wheel.” Kylie replied, telling her sister that they set a “self timer” to take the photos.

In the first photo, Kylie can be seen sitting on Travis’ lap in a shallow area of water, while sipping on what appears to be a glass of wine. She has a leopard print thong bikini on and hoops earrings in. Meanwhile the “SICKO MODE” rapper, whose face is covered by “wifey’s” arm, is sitting in the water with thick, diamond chains on around his neck.

The second photo shows a more intimate moment between the couple, who share daughter Stormi Webster together. The 1-year-old was also present on the their vacation, but not during this particular time. Kylie and Travis hold each other while still sitting in the shallow water in the second photo. They’re pictured staring into one another’s eyes as she wraps her arms around his neck, and he puts his hand on her lower back. Travis later commented on the collage of photos, where he called Kylie “wifey,” and added black heart emojis, his signature rocket emoji and water splash emojis.

When Kylie and Travis managed to slip away for some time alone, they spent most of their time with Stormi, who was attached to her little pink Birkin bag. Kylie shared a video of Stormi walking down stairs with the help of her dad, along with some snaps of her in a stunning white dress.

After she returned from vacation, Kylie sparked engagement rumors when she stepped out in LA with a diamond ring on her wedding finger on April 3. Nonetheless, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister has been photographed out and about with questionable rings on that finger in the past. So, this could just be another piece of jewelry for the billionaire babe.