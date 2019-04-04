Kylie Jenner Not Ready To Get Rid Of Jordyn Woods Friendship Tattoo: What It’ll Take For Them To Reconcile

Kylie Jenner ‘sometimes cries’ at the sight of her and Jordyn Woods’ matching tattoo, as she’s still ‘hurting’ over their best friend breakup. This is why one rumor ‘really bothered’ the makeup mogul.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, both 21, may no longer live together, but the memory of their friendship is right on their fingers. They inked their pinkies with a red “M” squiggle line in May 2016, courtesy of artist JonBoy, and it’s now recalling bittersweet memories for the Kylie Cosmetics CEO. “Kylie is still devastated and heartbroken over the split of her friendship with Jordyn. She misses her bestie and has been thinking a lot about her lately. Kylie stares at her matching friendship tattoo that they got together and sometimes cries a little remembering all the good times they shared,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. While the ink could easily be covered, Kylie’s still holding out hope before heading to the tattoo parlor.

“She is not ready to have the tattoo removed because Kylie doesn’t want to believe that it is all over between her and Jordyn,” our source reveals. “Instead, she is hoping that in time, once Khloe [Kardashian] has a chance to get over everything, she and Jordyn can be close again.” Khloe was furious after Jordyn’s interview on Red Table Talk aired on March 1, during which she said Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, kissed her at his house party on Feb. 17. The model denied that she’s responsible for their breakup, however, and Khloe tweeted that her little sister’s best friend was “lying.” Kylie, meanwhile, has remained silent on the scandal, and for a specific reason.

“Kylie still has a lot of love in her heart for Jordyn, you don’t have a bond like they shared and just turn that off. It’s so hard,” our source says of the former ride-or-dies, who met in middle school. “This is a huge loss for Kylie, she is hurting. Kylie misses Jordyn and she’s very sensitive to energy so just the tension of everything is weighing on her. Ultimately for Kylie’s sake and Jordyn’s sake, a healing does need to happen between them.” Regardless, family comes first. “But Kylie’s loyalty and concern is with Khloe first and foremost,” our source clarifies. “When Khloe is ready to give her blessing, that is when Kylie will be ready to make up with Jordyn.”

Even though Kylie’s allegiance is with Khloe, she has no desire for vengeance. “It really bothered Kylie that people were saying she cut the price of Jordyn’s lip kit to get revenge on her,” our source tells us. “She normally doesn’t like to even acknowledge most rumors about herself, but she did talk about that one because she hates that people think she would do that. Kylie simply isn’t vindictive or mean spirited, she would never try to purposely hurt someone.” After reports of Jordyn and Tristan’s scandal broke on Feb. 19, fans quickly pointed out that the “Jordy” Lip Kit’s original $27 price tag was slashed to $13.50. Kylie later explained she was unaware of the price markdown and learned it had actually happened two weeks prior the drama, which she told the The New York Times.