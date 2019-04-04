See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kim Zolciak, 40, Looks Ageless Showing Off Her Gorgeous Body In Skimpy White Swimsuit — New Pic

Kim Zolciak sizzled in a white bathing suit in a new Instagram pic, showing off her curves while on vacation with family.

Don’t Be Tardy reality star Kim Zolciak, 40, has seemingly been enjoying her family beach vacation from all of her Instagram pictures lately – and her newest one in a skimpy white swimsuit is no exception to all of the fun in the sun! Kim sat on a blue chair with her sandy feet propped up, as she faced forward in her one-piece bathing suit. The bright white color of the suit contrasted against Kim’s toned skin, and showed off her Sept. 2018 breast reduction results, as well.

Kim held her blonde hair up in a messy bun and rocked gold aviator sunglasses to complete the sexy look. She draped her arms over the seat dividers, and sat in front of a beautiful blue sky and ocean. She captioned her pic, “Magical.” Kim has shared other pics from the family vacation – two days prior to her white bathing suit ‘gram, Kim shared a pic walking on the beach with her five-year-old daughter Kaia Rose Biermann. The mother and daughter duo held hands, while Kim rocked a hot pink bikini and matching sunglasses.

Kim captioned her previous photo with her young daughter that she “prayed” for her. She also referenced her surgeon, Dr. Leonard Hochstein, for her breast reduction results. “Love my smaller boobs,” Kim said in the caption, after she went from a DD cup size to C.

The blonde reality star also shared a photo surrounded by trees on the beach, wearing a sun hat and looking out into the ocean. She must be enjoying the downtime – but for those wanting more on the Zolciak-Biermann family, you can tune into the seventh season of Don’t Be Tardy, which is currently airing on Bravo!