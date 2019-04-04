Kiernan Shipka’s ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ NYC Press Outfits: Pleated Skirt & More Stylish Looks

Kiernan Shipka has cast a spell on us, because we have been loving all of her press outfits ahead of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ which premieres a new season on Friday, April 5.

Kiernan Shipka, 19, has been in New York City this past week to promote the second season of her hit Netflix show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where she plays Sabrina Spellman. Since arriving in NYC, Kiernan has managed to rock a slew of adorable outfits, each one better than the next. The blonde actress headed to AOL Build Series Studios on April 3 wearing an outfit reminiscent to her school uniform at the Academy of Unseen Arts. She donned a pleated, high-waisted gray and white striped skirt, paired with a red, white and blue stripe trimmed cardigan which she button up to the top. We love the way she spiced up this school girl look with high-rise red, white and blue socks tucked into patent leather, pointy-toed black pumps and a gold chain, black cross-body purse.

Another one of her outfits on April 3, included a gorgeous long gray quilted Fendi Fall Winter 2018 Coat with a tie belt that cinched in her waist. She accessorized the look with high-waisted fitted and flared black trousers, black and PVC pointy-toed pumps, a black and white polka dot blouse, rose-colored sunglasses and a Fendi Studded Mini Peekaboo handbag. The day before that, on April 2, she chose to wear a similar ensemble to Sirius XM Studios when she donned a long-sleeve cropped Fendi Prefall 2019 White Blouse with buttons down the front and big, billowy sleeves, paired with dark-wash, high-waisted Fendi jeans and Fendi Freedom Red Boots.

Perhaps her best look, though, was the gorgeous white feather Fendi Couture Look 45 Dress that she rocked to the Netflix premiere of Sabrinaon April 3. She looked absolutely stunning in the off-white gown which featured a sleeveless halter neckline, while the entire bodice was covered in mohair and organza fringe. The bottom half of the dress was a floor-length, embellished pleated skirt with rows of sheer material. Aside from her dress, her glam was also on point, as she threw her dirty blonde locks into an updo, leaving some wisps of baby hair out.

We love all of Kiernan’s outfits, and her press tour has only made us more excited to watch season 2, and see all of her adorable costumes, when the hit show is officially available on Netflix on Friday, April 5.