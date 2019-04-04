Khloe Kardashian Realizes She’ll Raise True As A Single Mom – Tristan Thompson Has Little ‘Daddy Time’

Khloe Kardashian didn’t picture motherhood like this. Daydreams of ‘lots of brothers and sisters’ for True and more have been ‘shattered’ because of Tristan Thompson’s ‘absence’ from their daughter’s life.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, wrote “You & I” under a photo of her and daughter True Thompson, 11 months, on March 25, which is exactly how she’s feeling these days — just her and True. “Khloe is frustrated and annoyed with Tristan [Thompson’s] absence as a father in True’s life, he has very little daddy time,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She had no idea it would be like this when she got pregnant.” But the Good American co-founder had already been understanding of Tristan’s schedule, given the many away games the Cleveland Cavaliers team has to play.

“She gets that he is still busy with work, but Tristan has hardly seen True at all since they broke up,” our source explains. “Khloe is losing her patience with Tristan and hopes he makes a huge change when the NBA season comes to an end. She wants him to be a positive male role model in their daughter’s life. But, Khloe is also preparing herself to raise her baby largely by herself.” The NBA season kicked off in Oct. 2018, and the regular season ends in just under a week (April 10). But Tristan wasn’t landlocked in Cleveland, as he made a trip to Los Angeles during the NBA’s All-Star Break in Feb. 2019 (the same month Tristan split with Khloe, and kissed Jordyn Woods, 21, at his house party in LA). However, another source EXCLUSIVELY told us that “Khloe begged him to see True, and he showed no interest then.”

“Khloe is also coming to terms with the fact that True will not have any siblings close to her age,” our source from today continues. “Khloe loved growing up with her sisters and there was a time when she was hoping to give True the same experience with lots of brothers & sisters.” The Good American co-founder has five siblings total, and so she “also envisioned herself marrying Tristan and having a big family with him,” our source says. “But, because of heartbreaking circumstances which led to their split, all those dreams have been shattered and Khloe fears she may never have any more babies.”

Khloe made it clear that she never wanted to raise True alone. When a fan tweeted that “all [True] needs is her mom,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star thanked her follower but replied on March 16, “My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of [Tristan] and I. I can promise that.” The Cavs player did give True an Instagram shout-out on March 26. The basketball player strapped on custom Nike kicks with True’s name stitched on one shoe, and Prince’s name on the other (the 2-year-old toddler is Tristan’s son with ex Jordan Craig).