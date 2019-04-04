Kevin Federline ‘Commends’ Ex-Wife Britney Spears For Checking into Wellness Treatment Facility

As Britney Spears undergoes treatment for stress at a mental health facility, her ex, Kevin Federline, applauded her for making her wellbeing a priority.

Britney Spears, 37, can count on her ex, Kevin Federline, 41, for support as she deals with her recent mental health crisis. The “Stronger” singer checked herself into a 30-day stay at a mental health center, as she’s been dealing with “stress and pressure” from both her Vegas residency and her father’s declining health. Upon hearing the news, Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Entertainment Tonight that he commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking reasonable steps to dealing with her situation in a responsible way. He wishes everyone well.”

Kevin and Britney were married from 2004 to 2007, and they share two children together: sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12. Her ex-husband now joins the growing number of people supporting her as she takes care of her mental health. Jamie Lynn Spears, 28, sent love to her big sister after the news of Britney’s treatment broke. The younger Spears shared a throwback picture of when she was a young schoolgirl. “Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she’s the fn best #WCW,” she captioned the pic. Meanwhile, Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, said that Brit’s efforts to take care of her health was “inspiring,” and a sign of “absolutely strength.”

Britney sought out treatment after putting her new Vegas residency, Domination, on indefinitely hold in January after revealing that her father, Jamie Spears, 66, had nearly died due to a ruptured colon. Britney’s struggles with stress – most noted in her 2007 public breakdown – are why she needs a conservator to overlook her estate. That responsibility has been Jamie’s since 2008, and the thought of losing her father has been too much for Britney to bear. “Jamie does a great job of protecting her and the family,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “When he recently became ill, Britney was worried beyond words. She couldn’t imagine life without him, and she would be so lost without her dad.“

Britney let her fans know that something was up on April 3, the day that news broke about her stay at the mental facility. “Fall In love with taking care of yourself, mind, body and spirit,” read the message she posted to her Instagram. She added the caption, “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :)” It was her first post since Jan. 12, back when she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album, and the social media silence had a few fans worried.