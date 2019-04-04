Joe Jonas Becomes A 3rd Wheel As Fiance Sophie Turner Cozies Up To ‘GoT’s King Joffrey

Joe Jonas joked about competition from “King Joffrey” while at the season eight premiere for HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ with fiancé Sophie Turner.

“Sucker” singer Joe Jonas, 29, showed support to his fiancé Sophie Turner, 23, by attending the season eight premiere for her show Game of Thrones on April 3, but he jokingly commented about being the third wheel in a funny pic of the two of them with co-star Jack Gleeson, 26, on Twitter and Instagram. “WTF I thought this dude was dead… #KingJoffrey,” Joe said in his comment.

In the pic, Sophie cozied up to actor Jack who played her fiancé Joffrey Baratheon on the show back in season two. Jack playfully smirked with his arms crossed while Joe looked confused and held his hands up at the funny situation. Joe, who is currently engaged to Sophie, poked fun at the storyline from the show – as if Jack was Joe’s competition for the evening.

But no worries to fans of Joe and Sophie (spoilers of Game of Thrones ahead!) – just like Sophie’s character Sansa Stark no longer has anything romantic going on with King Joffrey, the two were definitely joking around and are just friends.

WTF I thought this dude was dead… #KingJoffrey pic.twitter.com/f83DioX42E — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 4, 2019

Joe and Sophie walked the red carpet together as a couple prior to the inside event. Sophie’s black dress with corset detailing and silver embellishments was a highlight of the night, and she had stunning arm candy, of course, with her Jonas Brothers band husband-to-be wrapping his arm around her back. Joe’s look complemented Sophie’s well, as he wore a grey and black suit, matching Sophie’s dress, with a white dress shirt underneath. The couple of two years smiled and posed for photographs before joking around together inside.

The final season of the beloved show airs on April 14 on HBO, which will be released amidst the big Jonas Brothers comeback! Sophie has shown her support for Joe’s career, as well – she appeared in his band’s music video for song “Sucker.” We can’t wait to see what’s next for these two lovebirds.