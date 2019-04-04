Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was ‘Wary’ About Marrying Alex Rodriguez Before He Proposed

Jennifer Lopez said she knew Alex Rodriguez was ‘the one’ after one year of dating, but she was still hesitant about getting married again, she revealed in a new interview.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, recently revealed that she initially had reservations about marrying her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, 43, despite knowing he was “the one” after one year of dating. During an interview on the Morning Mashup on SiriusXM Hits 1 on April 2, Jennifer, who’s been married three times already, said she was “wary” about walking down the aisle for a fourth time. “[I was] very wary after everything that I’ve been through,” she said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know, maybe yes, maybe no. I really love him, I like him.’ Everything just seemed almost too perfect too soon — so it almost made me a little like, ‘Hey, wait, what’s happening here? Let me just wait a second.’”

But despite her initial worries, Alex got down on knee and proposed just last month (March 9), and Jennifer agreed to marry him! “When it happened, I think it was the right time,” she said during her interview. And as we previously shared with you, Jennifer knew Alex was “the one” after “like a year in. A year in. I was just sussin’ it out until then,” she revealed with a laugh. And while they don’t have any current wedding plans, nor has she picked a dress yet, they seem very happy together.

“I couldn’t be happier!” Jennifer further added on the radio show. “It’s great to have a best friend and a partner that you can really build with, and I just feel like with Alex and I, that’s what it’s like. We’re both really similar. It was just like, having somebody who understands you from the inside, as far as like: I really love what I do, and I really want to work hard at it and understand that. It doesn’t mean that I don’t love you, we love each other, but we’re doing this together.”

She also said, “You need a like-minded person who is trying to be the best they can be and always trying to grow, and then they help you grow, and you help them grow. … Together we make each other better.”

Jennifer and Alex started dating in February 2017, and since then, they’ve truly bonded over their love for their families. Alex shares daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Jennifer shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.