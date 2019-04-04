Hilaria Baldwin Posts Heartbreaking Confession: I’m ‘Most Likely’ Having A Miscarriage

Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, shared a revealing Instagram post with fans on April 4 announcing that she’s pregnant, but fears it will end in a miscarriage.

The always honest Hilaria Baldwin, 35, shared a heartbreaking post with Instagram followers on April 4, when she announced that she is pregnant, but may be in the midst of a miscarriage. In an emotional post, she detailed her experience. “I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies…and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest,” she wrote to her 500K followers.

The incredibly transparent post when on to share specific details of why she thinks that she may be suffering a miscarriage this time around. “So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty…but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult,” she wrote.

The Living Clearly Method author went on to plead for support. “In your comments, please be kind,” she requested. “I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.”

Hilaria and her hubby Alec already share four children, Carmen, 5, Rafael, 3, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 10 months. “My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly,” Hilaria wrote. Despite going through a tough time, it’s inspiring to see that Hilaria has remained so positive. Following her post, Alex showed his support by reposting the photo with a message of his own. “My wife is kind and generous in her support of other women,” the actor sweetly wrote.