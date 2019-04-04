Emily Ratajkowski Looks Stunning In A Plunging Top & Jeans On A NYC Street – See Pic

Even when Emily Ratajkowski tries to cover up, she still ends up flaunting her sexy body. She walked the streets of NYC in a plunging braless top and a heavy down jacket in new pics.

Emily Ratajkowski seemed to be in a bit of a winter to spring wardrobe transition as she walked the streets of New York City on April 4. She donned a plunging braless top that showed off her famous cleavage, but that was the only skin she was showing. Instead the 27-year-old kept warm and toasty with a heavy black down jacket as she headed out to meetings in the city. She paired it with tight dark denim jeans with a high waist and casual white trainers for her to hit the streets while walking to her appointments.

The swimwear brand owner wore her favorite brown belt along with gold chains and pendants around her neck. She rocked hard to miss bright yellow rimmed sunglasses as Em walked by herself while checking something on her phone. The Gone Girl actress wore her hair parted down the middle and super straight along with her natural clean face that had just a hint of nude lipstick. It looked like she was having a day off from the usual glam modeling shoots she does for her IG account.

The outfit is a far cry from the insanely sexy video she shared on April 2, showing the latest addition to her swimwear collection. In it she modeled the tiniest of thong bottoms, showing off her nearly bare behind before turning to display the halter front bikini top while giving a sultry glance over her shoulder.

Emily’s got such a killer body but she’s genetically blessed so that she doesn’t have to do rigorous workouts to keep her figure trim. “I am not a big gym person,” she told Instyle in a 2017 interview. “I really like being outside and doing yoga, so I do a lot of hiking in L.A. and I have a yoga studio really close to my house that I go to like once a week.” In a piece for the New York Times she reiterated distaste for typical Hollywood workouts, saying “I don’t have a trainer…I’m just not a crazy fitness person. I’m definitely an outlier in the industry.” Lucky lady!