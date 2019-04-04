Elizabeth Hurley Wishes Identical Son, 17, A Happy Birthday With New Selfie & Fans Shocked By Resemblance

Another year older, and another photo in which Damian looks more and more like his mom, ‘The Royals’ star Elizabeth Hurley. They even have matching hairstyles!

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, and her now 17-year-old son, Damian, are famous for practically being one another’s doppelgängers. But the resemblance hasn’t been more apparent in these latest photos Elizabeth shared to Instagram on April 4. “Happy 17th Birthday to my heavenly @damianhurley1 . No one could have brought me more joy. You have made me a very proud mama 😘😘😘😘,” the Austin Powers star captioned the birthday tribute. Elizabeth and her son are bursting with smiles in the first photo of the birthday slideshow, but their long brunette locks especially make them look like twins! Elizabeth threw it way back for the second photo, which showed the model and actress as a young mom and Damian as a tot. They were look-a-likes even over a decade ago.

In addition to flooding Elizabeth’s post with birthday wishes, fans happily pointed out that she and Damian are identical. “He looks just like you,” one fan commented, while another echoed that thought: “He’s so like you!” More comments — “Twins !!” and “You look like twins” — proved that we’re not the only ones seeing double. Even the legendary singer, Elton John, chimed in! “Happy Birthday Damian!!! Love Uncle EJ xoxo,” the “Tiny Dancer” singer commented. Although he endearingly refers to himself as “Uncle,” the music icon is actually Damian’s godfather. Elton’s husband, David Furnish, also left a comment: “Happy Birthday to the wonderful Damian. Lots of love, Uncle Boo xo.” Elizabeth attended a gala night at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket in Dec. 2018, an event in association with the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Before Elizabeth celebrated her son’s birthday, she enjoyed a getaway to India. The model made sure to update her Instagram feed with vacation snapshots at the end of March, such as when she posed by the pool in a sarong dress, and later stripped down to bare her abs in a striped bikini!

Elizabeth gave birth to Damian, her only child, on April 4, 2002. The teenager’s father is the multimillionaire businessman Steve Bing, 54. Elizabeth’s ex initially denied he was Damian’s father, but a paternity test proved otherwise in 2002.