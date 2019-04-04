Donald Trump Mocked For False Claim Windmills Cause Cancer — See Memes

Thanks to Donald Trump’s ludicrous claim linking windmills to cancer, Twitter reacted with ‘Windmill Noise Cancer Awareness Day’ and the hashtag #WindmillsCauseCancer. We’ve got the best memes.

President Donald Trump once again has made an outrageous statement with no proof to back it up and is getting trolled about it on Twitter. He spoke on April 2 at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual spring dinner and attacked wind power, claiming windmills cause cancer. He gave no evidence — as there doesn’t appear to be any — to back up the wild claim when he stated “If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value. And they say the noise causes cancer,” Trump said. Now he’s getting roasted as two days later on Apr. 4, # WindmillsCauseCancer began trending.

“I lost many friends in the Bowling Green Massacre and can’t stand to count the amount I’ve lost to windmills,” one person tweeted, mocking Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway‘s repeated made up tragedy, which is about as real as windmills causing cancer. “At the start of the day who would have guessed Trump claiming he was going to close the Mexican border to trade would only be the second stupidest thing he would say? # WindmillsCauseCancer,” another user wrote. “Thoughts and prayers to all who believe that # WindmillsCauseCancer, and warmest regards to anyone currently battling # WindmillCancer,” one person joked.

The American Cancer Society even tweeted that “The American Cancer Society is unaware of any credible evidence linking the noise from windmills to cancer,” which one user retweeted with the comment, “Thoughts and prayers to anyone who believes Trump’s baseless claim that # WindmillsCauseCancer.” That could actually be a real problem, as California Dem. Congressman Ted Lieu tweeted “I’m somewhat concerned that I helped cause an untrue hashtag to trend, Since #MAGA folks appear to believe anything @realDonaldTrump says, I just want to clarify for them that, in fact, windmills don’t actually cause cancer.”

Lieu boasts nearly a million followers and earlier in the day had tweeted “Dear @realDonaldTrump: Since you believe #WindmillsCauseCancer, will people who live near windmills be viewed as having a preexisting condition This is very important because you and @GOP are suing in court to eliminate the law that protects preexisting conditions coverage,” which got 4,700 retweets.

Haven't been feeling great the past week. At first I thought it was due to pollen, but now I know that it's probably cancer I got from this Lego windmill my niece made. #WindmillsCauseCancer pic.twitter.com/CLuUosgDVo — L.A. Warren (@Ellelayye) April 4, 2019

Several users posted photos of windmills on mini-put golf courses with one person writing “Went out for a fun game of Putt Putt last night and came home with cancer.” Another person showed their ceiling fan and joked “I left my fan on in the bedroom all night. Should I get a cancer screening?” However Trump’s blatant lie concerned one user who thew in some brutal honesty, writing, “President Trump says #WindmillsCauseCancer ~ Yep, That’s a lie! What the President should have shared, is that #FossilFuel facilities are linked to #cancer, now that’s the truth.” Trump has long been an opponent of green energy and promotes the use of oil, gas and coal instead.