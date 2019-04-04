Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari ‘Inspired’ By Her Checking Into Mental Health Facility

Those who love Britney Spears the most are rallying around her decision to seek mental health treatment during her father’s illness. BF Sam Asghari says he’s ‘inspired’ by her ‘strength.’

Britney Spears‘ adoring boyfriend Sam Asghari says he’s “inspired” by the singer’s decision to enter a 30 day stay in a mental health facility after her beloved father Jamie, 66, nearly died during a recent surgery. The hunky personal trainer reposted Britney’s Instagram message that she shared earlier in the day on April 3 which read “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body and spirit.” Sam added the incredibly supportive caption “It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am ♥️ #stronger.”

Britney had been absent from social media since Jan. 4, when she broke the sad news to the world that her father suffered a spontaneously ruptured colon in Oct. of 2018 and spent nearly a month in the hospital. She announced to fans that as a result of his ongoing health issues, she was putting her Domination Las Vegas residency at the MGM’s Park Theater on indefinite hold because her father’s needs came first. Other than a Jan. 12 IG post to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album, she finally resurfaced on April 3 and captioned the post about self-care with “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :)”

Sources close to the singer told HollywoodLife.com that Britney is about a week in to a 30 day mental health treatment program. The insider added that the 37-year-old’s dad recently underwent a second surgery where he nearly died and that he’s currently not doing well health-wise.

Britney and her father have an incredibly close relationship, as he was named her conservator in 2008 after she was hospitalized following a 2007 meltdown and he remains in that position to this day. That means Jamie still oversees his daughter’s investments and assets. When she announced that her Domination residency that was due to start in February was on indefinite hold, Britney told fans that she and her dad have “a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.”