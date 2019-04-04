Britney Spears: Celine Dion & More Celebs Send Her Love After She Checks Into Mental Health Facility

Celebs are sending their best wishes to Britney Spears following reports that she is seeking mental health treatment amid her dad Jamie’s health battle.

Celine Dion, 51, is showing her support for Britney Spears. “Right now she needs courage, so I’m sending her all my courage, and my inner strength, and my stability, and the love and respect I do have for other artists,” she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. Superstar model Heidi Klum sent her love as well. “YESSSSSSSS❤️” she said on Brit’s April 3 Instagram post, in a clear show of support. There was no shortage of positive messages being sent Brit’s way. “Prayers, Britney! Stay strong!!!! 🙏” Perez Hilton wrote on the same post. Actress Kyle Richards also chimed in with a heart and a prayer emoji.

The outpouring of love and support for Britney, 37, comes after news broke that she has checked herself into a mental health facility, according to TMZ’s April 3 report. Distress over her dad Jamie Spears’ illness was supposedly the trigger that made her seek help. Britney hinted that she was taking some “me time” minutes by sharing a meme on Instagram, minutes before the news broke. “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit,” the post read. “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ J” she added as a caption. It was her first Instagram post since Jan. 12.

In January the singer told her fans that she had put her planned second Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, on ice. Admitting that the tough decision “breaks my heart,” she wrote on Instagram, “However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.”

Jamie, 66, is Britney’s sole conservator and has been a support to her since her very public 2007 nervous breakdown. However, he is now facing health challenges of his own after his colon “spontaneously ruptured in 2018, according to multiple reports in The Blast and TMZ. He has since reportedly had two surgeries on his intestines and colon.