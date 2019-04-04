Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Biermann, 22, Shows Off Her Amazing Body In Bikini While On A Jet Ski

‘Don’t Be Tardy’s Brielle Biermann shared a pic from her vacation in Turks & Caicos in a cute leopard print bikini on Apr. 3!

Brielle Biermann, 22, is living her best life. In addition to the back-and-forth photos she and her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 40, have been posting from their tropical vacation in Turks and Caicos, the 22-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star posted a FOMO-inspiring pic on Apr. 3 on her Instagram that is truly vacay goals. Sharing a photo of herself slaying in a leopard print bikini atop a jet ski, Brielle wrote in her caption, “Lemme drive da boat @sunandfunseasport.”

We reported earlier how on the Mar. 29th episode of Don’t Be Tardy, Brielle finally moved out her mom’s house. However, after just one day of living in her own apartment, she returned back to her former lodgings because she missed her family so much. However, there was one person who was not so thrilled about her immediate about-face: Kim’s husband Kroy Biermann, 33.

Meanwhile, we reported earlier how Kim absolutely loves being compared to Brielle, as fans have frequently called the two of them “twins”. “Kim Zolciak-Biermann loves when Brielle posts photos of them looking alike,” a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim is obsessed with looking younger, and she is so thankful when people tell her how much Brielle looks like her. Kim is so obsessed with looking good and will stop at nothing to look her best always. She knows she looks amazing for her age!”

“Kim has no problem asking Brielle to post photos of them together so that people will compliment her and tell her how much Brielle is her twin,” our source went on to say. “She thrives on it.”