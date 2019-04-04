Blake Shelton: Why He’s Not Worried About Bumping Into Ex Miranda Lambert At The ACMs

Don’t expect to see a heated run-in between Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert at the ACMs. Blake’s absolutely sure that he’ll never even see his ex in the building, we’ve learned exclusively!

There’s always a chance of things getting awkward when two exes are in the house, especially when it’s two mega-stars attending the same awards show. While Blake Shelton and his newly re-married ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, will both be at the ACMs on April 7, he’s not sweating it, a source close to The Voice coach tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. He’s sure that there’s zero chance that they’ll actually run into each other! “Blake and Miranda bumping into one another just isn’t going to happen,” the source said. “And he’s is well aware of that and isn’t worried that the ACMs will be awkward. The producers have awards shows down to such a science that the chances of people bumping into each other is slim to none. Everyone is on walkie, and seating arrangements are figured out well beforehand.”

“People just aren’t going to cross paths” if they don’t want to,” the source added. And trust that Blake and Miranda don’t want to. They’re perfectly happy without each other, and really don’t need that drama! “Blake has completely moved on a long time ago,” a separate insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “To see Miranda get married (to NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in February 2019) is almost like a relief to him. She was a big part of his life for quite a while, and only wants good things for her, but he’s not paying attention to it at all.”

They have zero contact, and would like to keep it that way. Should they see each other at the ACMs, though, Blake is “choosing to be an adult about it,” says the first source. “Blake will never seek her out, but if he manages to bump into Miranda, he’s going to play it cool. When it comes down to it — why have drama? It’s a waste of time.” HollywoodLife reached out to Blake’s rep for comment on this story.