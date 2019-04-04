Blackpink Make An Epic Comeback With Fierce New Video ‘Kill This Love’

They’re back! The Blackpink ladies released a new song & video on April 4, & the all-girl K-pop group came to SLAY.

Blackpink – comprised of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, is back with new music! The uber popular K-Pop group dropped a new track on April 4 and it included a sexy, action-packed music video to match. “Kill This Love” showed the girl group working the camera with their hottest dance moves yet, and there was no shortage of bright colors and eye-catching outfits throughout the clip. Fans instantly fell in love with the song and video, and made sure to say so. BITCH BLACKPINK SNAPPED!!! IT👏 IS 👏 OVER 👏 YALL!!!! # KillThisLove,” one fan tweeted. We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Fans across the globe couldn’t get enough of the dazzling clip. “Congrats blackpink, you guys killed it,” one fan tweeted. THE MOST TALENTED AND VISUAL KPOP GIRL GROUP,” another said after watching. With so much high praise, it’s not surprising that the single shot up to #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart on the same day it was released.

“Kill This Love” is the latest viral clip from the four ladies, who continue to impress time and time again. The international superstars currently hold the title for most-watched video by a K-pop group ever, with over 730 million views on their fan-favorite “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” video. No big deal, right?

Be sure to catch the new viral clip from the ladies above. With their new EP hitting streaming services on April 5, and their upcoming performance at Coachella, it’s Blackpink’s time to shine.