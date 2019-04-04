Billboard Music Awards 2019 Nominations: Full List Of Nominees
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards nominations are in. The full list of nominees were announced on April 4 and artists like Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and more nabbed nods.
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards host Kelly Clarkson and Dan + Shay announced the nominees live on Today on April 4. Kelly and Dan + Shay announced 5 categories and the rest of the categories were revealed on the Billboard Music Awards social channels. The 2019 ceremony will air on NBC for the second year in a row. The BBMAs will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1.
The 3-hour awards show will feature performances by the hottest musical acts, unexpected collaborations, and more. The nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. See the list of nominees below. The full list will be available at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Top Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Ella Mai
Halsey
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion
Top Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! at the Disco
Dan + Shay
Top New Artist
Bazzi
Dua Lipa
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Ella Mai
Top Hot 100 Song
“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“Lucid Dreams,” Juice Wrld
“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“Better Now,” Post Malone
“Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott
Top Collaboration
“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“Love Lies,” Khalid & Normani
“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“Happier,” Marshmello & Bastille
“Psycho,” Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Top Hot 100 Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Top Selling Song
“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“In My Feelings,” Drake
“Without Me,” Halsey
“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
Top Social Artist
BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentacion
Top Song Sales Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Top Radio Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
