Billboard Music Awards 2019 Nominations: Full List Of Nominees

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards nominations are in. The full list of nominees were announced on April 4 and artists like Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and more nabbed nods.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards host Kelly Clarkson and Dan + Shay announced the nominees live on Today on April 4. Kelly and Dan + Shay announced 5 categories and the rest of the categories were revealed on the Billboard Music Awards social channels. The 2019 ceremony will air on NBC for the second year in a row. The BBMAs will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1.

The 3-hour awards show will feature performances by the hottest musical acts, unexpected collaborations, and more. The nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. See the list of nominees below. The full list will be available at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Top Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Ella Mai

Halsey

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! at the Disco

Dan + Shay

Top New Artist

Bazzi

Dua Lipa

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Ella Mai

Top Hot 100 Song

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“Lucid Dreams,” Juice Wrld

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“Better Now,” Post Malone

“Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott

Top Collaboration

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“Love Lies,” Khalid & Normani

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“Happier,” Marshmello & Bastille

“Psycho,” Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Selling Song

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“In My Feelings,” Drake

“Without Me,” Halsey

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

Top Social Artist

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

