Why Amber Rose Believes Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Is Her ‘Soulmate’ Amid Pregnancy

Amber Rose announced she’s pregnant with her second child, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she believes her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, is her life’s ‘soulmate’.

“Being pregnant with her second child has made one thing very clear for Amber [Rose] Though she has been dating, it took [Alexander] ‘AE’ [Edwards] to be the man that proved to her that he is her soulmate,” a source close to the pregnant model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is delighted and feels overly blessed to be having a baby boy with him because he is such a wonderful man. She can’t wait to co-parent and bring a young man into the world. She is elated with who her son will become thanks to his amazing father. It’s really such an amazing blessing and Amber is so very happy!”

So why exactly does Amber, 35, think 32-year-old “AE”, who is the VP of A&R at Def Jam, is her “soulmate”? Well, our source said, “‘AE’ has found a way to temper her and challenge her to be better. She is a strong personality and for some that would be hard to handle, but he knows exactly what makes her tick. He gets her in every avenue from her sense of humor to her intelligence.”

Our source continued, “It’s one of those things where they naturally finish each other’s sentences and thoughts. Everything is easy, drama-free and just fun. There is that extra thing that you cant put your finger on, but it’s something she has never felt before and she loves this genuinely unique feeling. Her exes had pieces of what she wants, but he has everything she wants. Physically and emotionally. It’s the whole package. To her, he is perfect. It mind sound sappy, but it’s true.”

As we previously shared with you, Amber announced her pregnancy on Instagram on April 3 with a photo of her during a sonogram appointment. She also captioned the picture by saying, “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

Amber already has a 6-year-old son, Sebastian Thomaz, with her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa. They divorced in 2016 after three years of marriage. She also dated Kanye West prior to that, but they split in 2010.