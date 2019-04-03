Savannah Chrisley Is Engaged: 5 Things To Know About Her Fiance Nic Kerdiles

Surprise, surprise — Savannah Chrisley is engaged to boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles! And, there’s a lot to know about the handsome hockey player. Here’s 5 fast facts about Savannah’s fiance!

Savannah Chrisley is engaged! The Growing Up Chrisley star’s boyfriend Nic Kerdiles, 25, proposed back in December on Christmas Eve in front of both their families in the Chrisley’s hometown of Nashville. The couple managed to keep their engagement quiet until it was revealed on Wednesday, April 3 in People magazine. Nic popped the question with a 5-carat brilliant cut diamond by Dror Flantzman. — Savannah’s dream ring, which was picked out by her mother, Julie Chrisley, she told the mag. While the couple is “taking their time” with wedding planning, get to know Nic with these five fast facts about him!

1. Nic Kerdiles is an American professional hockey player from Lewisville, Texas. — He moved from Texas to Irvine, CA with his family when he was a child, where he learned to play hockey. Nic, who attended the University of Wisconsin, played for the collegiate team in 2013-14. He is a forward for the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL), while under contract with the Winnipeg Jets of the National Hockey League (NHL). Nic was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (36th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

2. He’s also a real estate agent, and you’ll see him on the small screen. — The athlete got his real estate license in the summer of 2018. Nic decided to step into the real estate space after “taking a step back” from hockey. Although he’s been hitting the hockey puck since he was a child, the game has taken a toll on his body, Savannah, 21, revealed, adding that her fiance has suffered numerous injuries. “He’s focusing a lot on that [real estate] and he’ll be in Chrisley Knows Best in season 7,” she said. “So, it’s kind of just transitioning and working on our life together and just kind of incorporating him into my world.”

3. Nic is a family man, who balances Savannah out. — He is the opposite of Savannah, which she loves. The couple even compares themselves to her parents. “I mean, he’s just so calm and that’s the huge difference,” Savannah said. “I grew up in a crazy house and I’m crazy, so to have someone that’s calm and balances me out, it’s great. We like to say I’m my dad [Todd Chrisley] and Nic is my mom [Julie Chrisley]. That’s kind of the same dynamics there, so it’s kind of cool.” Nic is close with his family — mother, Nathalie and father, Michel. He also has two siblings.

4. Nic and Savannah have been dating since November 2017. — The pair met on Instagram at a time when Savannah was focusing on herself. And, she admitted that they’d been taking about an engagement before Nic popped the question. “He sent me a picture of a ring on Instagram one day and it was hideous,” she told the mag. “He was like, ‘Do you like this?’ And I was like, ‘No, no.’ I immediately sent him a picture of what I liked.”

5. Nic asked Savannah’s father, Todd, for her hand in marriage before proposing. — Anyone who is a fan of the Chrisley’s or watches their reality show(s), will know that Todd is one protective papa. And, Nic was super nervous when he had to have that “can I marry your daughter” chat before he proposed. “It’s funny because Nic wanted to ask them in person, but he was in Canada and we were all in Nashville,” Savannah told the mag about Nic contacting her family ahead of the proposal. “He FaceTimed my dad. My dad said he was so nervous when he FaceTimed him, that he asked my dad for his hand in marriage! And my dad was like, ‘You may want to re-ask that question.’ He was like, ‘Do you want my daughter’s hand in marriage or my hand in marriage?’ Nic hung up the phone and called back, and then asked him the right way. And it was just so funny. My dad said he was so nervous.”