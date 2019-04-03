Sophie Turner Stuns In Gorgeous Ensemble At ‘Game Of Thrones’ NYC Premiere

Sansa Stark has arrived. Sophie Turner hit the red carpet at the NYC premiere of ‘Game of Thrones’ on April 3 looking absolutely stunning in a little black dress.

Sophie Turner, 23, was a vision at the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere in Rockefeller Center in New York City, where the set-up was absolutely insane, stretching out for miles, and even featuring a massive Iron Throne in the middle of 30 Rock. Sophie is constantly surprising us with her style, and you never know what she’s going to wear, but she nailed it with this little black dress. Her fabulous look for the special occasion was styled by none other than her long-time stylist, Kate Young.

Her black dress featured a deep sweetheart neckline and delicate shoulder straps. A silver zipper up the front gave the frock a bit of an edge as the bodice featured intricate beading while the skirt had black circular sequins. Sophie showed off her long legs with tiny strapped heels and went for a super dramatic glam look wearing a smokey dark grey eye and had her blonde locks pulled back on the left side of her head.

The Louis Vuitton ambassador, didn’t just look fabulous in her outfit, it was her glam that wowed us all. Her hair was done by hairstylist, Christian Wood, while her face was done up by makeup artist, Georgie Eisdell. Not only did Sophie look stunning in her ensemble, she also stole the show as it was her first ever red carpet appearance with fiancee, Joe Jonas, 29. The happily engaged couple looked amazing together as they were all smiles, which might be due to the fact that Joe knows how the television series ends. Just a day ago, on April 2, Sophie revealed on Good Morning America, that she actually told Joe the ending of the series, and it was so serious, that the Jonas Brother had to sign an NDA, (non-disclosure agreement).

While Sophie looked amazing, it was seeing her on the carpet with all of her past and present cast-mates including Emilia Clarke, 32, Maisie Williams, 21, who plays Sophie’s sister on the show and is actually Sophie’s BFF in real life, Kit Harington, 32, and even former cast member, Natalie Dormer, 37. The premiere was everything we could have hoped for and this was just the premiere. The actual series premiere doesn’t air until April 14 on HBO, where fans get to watch six more episodes of the hit show.