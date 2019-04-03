Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Stun On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Red Carpet In Matching Black & White Outfits

House Stark was out in full force at the premiere of the final season of ‘Game of Thrones,’ as Sophie Turner walked the red carpet with her fiancé, Joe Jonas!

Finally! After being together for more than two years, Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, walked the red carpet at a Game of Thrones premiere. The actress, who brought Sansa Stark to life for eight seasons, attended the April 3 gala with her fiancé, all while looking absolutely flawless. Joe didn’t look too bad himself, but all eyes were on Sophie and her black cocktail dress, which featured tiny white stars on the bodice. Joe’s black and white check suit matched perfectly with the British actress’s mini.

Better late than never, right? The forthcoming season of Game of Thrones, debuting on April 14, is the last one, so this was the final chance for Joe to walk alongside Sophie for one of these extravaganzas. As it is, Sophie and Joe don’t usually appear at these public events together. The couple walked its first red carpet, after being together for two years (and engaged for one of those years), at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2018. After making their relationship “red carpet official,” Sophie shared a picture from inside the show. “With my love in Paris,” she captioned the pic of Joe placing a kiss on her cheek.

The couple followed that appearance up by walking the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Feb. 24. Joe was decked out in a white suit with a turtleneck top, while Sophie wore a stunning Louis Vuitton plunging black and gold metallic dress, which featured a cinched front tie on its front. Shortly after arriving, the couple as joined by the then-newlyweds Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36.

Speaking of weddings – While House Stark is best known for the phrase “Winter Is Coming” – it looks like Sansa Stark is going to marry in the summer. “I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Joe said during the March 4 episode of The Late Late Show, confirming that he and Sophie will tie the knot in the sunny ceremony. Hints of a summer wedding first appeared in December 2018 when life coach Miek Bayer showed off a fancy wooden box that had “Sophie & Joe 2019 France” written in gold script on its side. Will many of Sophie’s GoT co-stars appear at her nuptials, just like how half the cast showed up at Kit Harington’s 2018 wedding? We’ll have to wait and see.