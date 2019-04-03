Serena Williams Narrowly Escapes Wardrobe Malfunction As Her Dress Battles Windy Weather

It’s a good thing Serena Williams doesn’t go commando because a gust of wind blew her shirt-dress wide open in New York City, exposing her undies in a wardrobe malfunction.

Serena Williams donned the cutest blue and white striped button up shirt dress in New York City on April 3. But she wanted to show a little more thigh than the design was made for, opting not to button the last two holes of the frock. Thanks to a windy spring day, that choice set her up for a wardrobe malfunction where a gust took the unbuttoned part of her skirt and blew it open as she exited a building, exposing her high cut white underwear. Well, at least she didn’t go commando and had panties on to protect her lady parts.

The 37-year-old tennis superstar is her own best walking advertisement for her clothing line, as dress comes from her very own signature fashion brand. It features mini embroidered red hearts over the blue stripes with a tie-around belt in matching fabric. On her site the dress description says that “it looks just as good over jeans as it does on its own,” showing it’s versatility. The best part? It’s affordable at $100.

It’s the second time in one day that Serena has showcased one of her own brand’s dresses while in New York. She appeared on the third hour of the Today Show wearing a red bodycon dress that she modeled on her Instagram ahead of the program, showing in pics how it hugged her curves from the front and back. “Red hot on the Today show. My twist front dress by @serena twist front dress,” she captioned the look and a link to her site where it could be purchased for $120.

While on the show, Serena gushed about her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 35, and their 19-month-old daughter Olympia. “It’s just been so amazing to have him in my life and to have my daughter in my life as well. He has done so much for the family and for us…it’s all new to me,” she said with a smile, adding “Merging with a partner that is just as successful and just as motivated and everything, it’s awesome and it’s amazing. It’s been really, really fun.”