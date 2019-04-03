Robert Pattinson Rewatched ‘Twilight’ & Reflects On ‘Warm Memories’ With Kristen Stewart

Robert Pattinson has been known for disliking his popular ‘Twilight’ films, but in a new interview, he admitted to recently rewatching one of them and finding a different perspective.

Twilight and its follow up films, were some of the biggest features of the late 2000s and early 2010s, but one of its main stars, Robert Pattinson, 32, hated it…until now. The actor recently rewatched the second installment of the epic drama, New Moon, in which he played the memorable role of vampire “Edward Cullen”, and admitted he now feels he has nothing but “warm memories” of his time working on the film, in a new interview with USA Today, published on Apr. 3.

“It genuinely does have an incredibly good soundtrack,” Robert explained to the outlet. “I completely forgot, but the soundtracks were quite ahead of their time. It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense. People come up (to me) and just have very fond memories of it. It’s a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all, when it was very, very intense. Now the intensity has died down and it’s just very warm memories.”

In addition to opening up about his changing feelings on the film, which he filmed alongside beauty Kristen Stewart, Robert explained how the initial phenomena started off as “annoying” but has now become “retro”. “It seems like with younger people in their late teens, early 20s, it’s sort of become quite a hip thing to like,” he continued. “It’s a fascinating second wave of people appreciating it, which is kind of cool. I think when anything becomes a massive phenomenon, there’s always people who get annoyed because it’s just everywhere. But now it seems like a retro thing: the soundtrack, the fashion. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s so late 2000s.’ “

Last year, Robert joked that he “stopped mentally progressing around the time when I started doing those movies,” in an interview with Variety, but it’s great to know that he now sees things in a different, better light. Robert and Kristen’s roles in the Twilight films proved to be the breakout roles for their successful acting careers, and since the five-film franchise ended in 2012, they have both gone on to take on many impressive roles in various films.