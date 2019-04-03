Rihanna Turns Heads In Electric Yellow Mini Dress For Fenty Beauty Launch In London

Rihanna arrived to the launch party of her new Fenty Beauty collection in London on April 3, wearing a fabulous neon yellow satin mini dress.

Rihanna, 31, is unstoppable when it comes to style, and now beauty. The songstress celebrated her latest drop of Fenty Beauty in Soho, London on April 3, and she made it quite clear with her outfit that she was the star of the show. Considering the latest summer launch of her cosmetics company is dubbed, ‘Sun Stalk’r Collection,’ Rihanna stuck to the theme when she donned a gorgeous yellow mini dress to the event. The satin frock featured buttons down the entire front, while the top buttons were left open, which let one sleeve stay on while the other fell off-the-shoulder, and showed off ample cleavage. Highlighting Rihanna’s curvaceous figure, the mini dress was baggy on the double-breasted bodice, which featured two pockets, while the rest off the dress was skin-tight. Featuring a corset-type shape, the mini also had two little slits on the super short hem, and massive, poufy long-sleeves.

RiRi accessorized the look to perfection when she added a matching yellow mini suede purse and satin yellow pointy-toed pumps that laced up her ankles. However, it wouldn’t be a Rihanna ensemble without massive diamonds and sunglasses, of course. The Barbadian singer donned a pair of massive square bedazzled sunglasses with see-through yellow lenses, a dazzling diamond lariat necklace that nestled in her cleavage, huge diamond and gold hoop drop earrings, and a bunch of gorgeous diamond rings on both hands. Adding a different pop of color to her outfit was a bright red mani and a sexy hot pink lip. Aside from her sultry ensemble, Rihanna’s glam was just as amazing. She opted to wear a bright green metallic shadow on the inner corners of her eyelids, while the matte hot pink lip and shimmery highlighter accentuated her face. Not only did Rihanna look good for the special occasion, but she seemed to have a blast at the launch party. Attendees posted videos to Twitter of Rihanna singing karaoke to “The Boy is Mine” by Brandy and Monica, and even playing beer-pong with her guests.

Rihanna has been on a roll lately when it comes to both fashion and beauty. She launched her makeup brand Fenty Beauty by Rihanna in 2017, and was in London celebrating the latest makeup launch from the brand, which will be available beginning April 5, 2019 at Sephora, Sephora.com and fentybeauty.com. Meanwhile, just the other day she was launching her latest lingerie campaign for her other brand, Savage X Fenty — is there anything Rihanna can’t do?

Just two days ago, on April 1, Rihanna launched the Savage X Fenty April collection, and even starred in the sexy campaign. She was photographed wearing revealing pieces from the line, and in one photo, she was pictured sitting in a chair in nothing but a colorful pink Psychedelic Demi Cup Bra and Matching String Bikini, which showed off massive cleavage and her entire toned tummy. Other images from the photo shoot showed Ri in a sheer yellow mash two-piece set, where you can see her nipples through the camisole, as well as her bare butt in short-shorts.